Pushing for a third Iraq war - TTG

"WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has ordered military commanders to plan for an escalation of American combat in Iraq, issuing a directive last week to prepare a campaign to destroy an Iranian-backed militia group that has threatened more attacks against American troops. But the United States’ top commander in Iraq has warned that such a campaign could be bloody and counterproductive and risks war with Iran. In a blunt memo last week, the commander, Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, wrote that a new military campaign would also require thousands more American troops be sent to Iraq and divert resources from what has been the primary American military mission there: training Iraqi troops to combat the Islamic State."
"The Pentagon directive and General White’s response — both classified internal military communications — were described by several American officials with direct knowledge of their contents. The exchange comes amid a simmering fight inside the Trump administration over policy toward Iran and the course of America’s war in Iraq, which began just over 17 years ago. Some top officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Robert C. O’Brien, the national security adviser, have been pushing for aggressive new action against Iran and its proxy forces — and see an opportunity to try to destroy Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq as leaders in Iran are distracted by the pandemic crisis in their country." (NYT)
Just what we and everyone in the region needs… another Iraq war. Al Masdar News reports that SecDef Esper has approved the new campaign or at least the planning for it. My fear is that Pompeo, O’brien and all the other neocon rat bastards have cracked the code on getting Trump to go along with this madness by lavishing him with the praise and adoration he so desperately desires. It reminds me of an old Abbott and Costello skit. “You bet you life me stinkah.”
TTG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5MmxybEBM8 (You bet you life me stinkah.)
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/world/middleeast/pentagon-iran-iraq-militias-coronavirus.html
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-military-ordered-to-plan-for-major-escalation-with-iran-in-iraq-report/
One theory of Trump's psychology is that due to his need to dominate, he surrounds himself with incompetent clowns in order to make himself the adult in the room by default. That would seem to explain why he keeps hiring psychotic neocons whom he later ends up firing. On the plus side, he at least seems to have the sense to overrule the worst of their advice. Of course, their success rate with him is still to high for comfort.
How does this jive with the US handover of the Qayyyarah base, Al Qaim earlier this month, planned pullout from K1 later this year?
Serge,
Pulling out of those outlying bases to more defensible positions is a necessary prelude to a wide offensive against a sizable portion of the Iraqi military. Our troops would be vulnerable if left there. A planned pullout doesn't mean squat if a wider offensive plan is implemented.
Well this 'bombshell' reporting is conveniently timed for blunting news coverage of orders from the 1) Governor of Florida ordering quarentine for New Yorker's fleeing the plauged city run by that de Blasio guy who just a month ago said go out and enjoy yourselves;
2) and the Governor of Rhode Island ordering up her state's guard to close to state border to their fellow American's from the City of New York.
3) Then there is the economic de-mobilzation in Michigan, Washington, California and elsewhere which is doing such wonders to the US economy. I believe the President just excoriated GM, which conveniently threw their junior medical partner's CEO under the bus to save "It takes a women" Mary Berra ($22million/year) so some unnamed political party might have a woman not named Hilary available in 6 months or 4 years, election and Coronona 2 October Surprise!(again) don't go their way.
Obviously this is just the time for Trump to rally Americans to stay home and watch your life savings get pissed away due to state governments ordering you to not work, run your business or exercise your rights under that piece of paper which expressly forbids the Federal and State governments from doing crap like this (you know, the one that was writen by those dead white guys), get the bill for Big Business bailout2, and oh, go to war on behalf of which 'fff'n country a world away against a nation that isn't an existential threat to anyone right now?
I fully believe the NYT; it's not like the were wrong with Russia!, Stormy Daniels, Covington's brave Indian Warrior, Hunter (where is he by the way and aren't you glad Ukraine got that $400,000,000?) Biden, Christine -believe all women unless they acuse governers in VA or VP Biden of sexual assault - Ford, and of course Communist China is going to save us from that virus that really - trust us - didn't originate there. So a report we are going to war against Iran/ISIS/Drugs/The Boogey Man is certainly to be believed.
(NYT)"The Pentagon directive and General White’s response — both classified internal military communications ...."
Are those classified like those FBI 302s that Surprise! Nobody can find and where are the indictments?
(TTG)"News reports that SecDef Esper has approved the new campaign or at least the planning for it."
Planning, isn't that what planners do anyway? Send it up to the War College and let's see what LTC VIndman comes up with, just to put icing on the yellow cake.
Can somebody at the NYT find the surely they can't be classified CDC response plan, NYC response plan, State of NY, WA, MI, CA pandemic health emergency plans? Asking for some random guy on the internet since nobodyelse on earth wants to know what those career professionals in those governments have been doing for decades. Oh, BTW, is any of that hurricane relief supplies illegally sequested in Puerto Rico in use anywhere or of use now and which prison are those corruprt (guess the party) elected/appointed officials that hid/stole that crap in or did they get let out for humanitarian reasons, becuase like, the virus.
TTG, I agree with you whole heartedly on the rat bastards of the Borg. Trump should fire a few of them, I suggest starting with Esper. Why weren't both those hospital ships available, or were they called up weeks ago? And while I'm at it where are the other ships with major surgical wards, (all those LPH's or whatever we designate them now) at and why aren't they of use of easing non-Covid health care load? Take the Marine battalion off and put the medics on. Don't tell me the Warsaw Pact is coming through the Fulda Gap, NoKo is crossing the 38th parallel? A couple hundred flag officers and what's the fleet doing? Beside LGBTQ+++++ training and running into each other, and oh, liberty call in Vietnam with a major infectious disease runing rampant in Asia? Whose running the Pacific Fleet now, even Admiral Kimmel wouldn't do anything that stupid.
Two things: What does You bet you life me stinkah mean and what movie did Abbot or Costello say that unintelligible line in?
And two, Trump doesn't desperately need anything least of all praise and attention. You must know by now that the Pentagon goes one way and the President and others go another. You saw it with Kerry's cease fire. You see it all the time. Trump knows this. How is it that you do not?
Claiming that Trump is a simpleton? That's not only untrue, it's a cheap shot.
Restless94110,
It's from "Pardon my Sarong." Watch the video clip and you'll understand. Trump said before the nation that he will not help governors unless they express proper appreciation of him. I don't think Trump's a simpleton at all. He's the craftiest and most skilled conman on the world stage today. And it's time to pin the actions of the Trump administration, good and bad, on Trump. It's been his for three plus years.
Fred: "Obviously this is just the time for Trump to rally Americans to stay home and watch your life savings get pissed away"
I believe you will find that 40% of Americans do not even have life savings to piss away.
Fred,
You should have ended your wide ranging rant with, "Hallelujah! Holy shit! Where's the Tylenol?" I hope you feel better now.
On those hospital ships, I too always wondered why it took so long to refit them every time we needed them. I guess keeping them at near 100% standby is just too expensive and too impractical. All those amphibious ships don't have many medical ward beds, from 12 to 45 on the newest LHA. Using them would require disembarking the jarheads and their gear.
Yeah, Right,
I guess the Obama economic recovery wasn't so great after all. How many of that 40% are retirees and how many have years to work ahead before reaching that age?
TTG,
You still believe anonymous reports from the NYT? As to LHAs disembark the jarheads and move them to NYC. The symbolism my help stem some panic. There's lots of non-surgical care they can provide.
Over 50 years ago I spent a miserable time aboard the USS Sanctuary before being evacked further to a hospital in Japan. At that time the hospital ships were commanded and crewed by the Navy. But I think now that the Comfort and the Mercy are USNS ships and not USS, which means except for medical staff the ship's crew is typically civilian. Was there any balking by the civil service or any delay in corralling contract sailors to sail those ships?
