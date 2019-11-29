If you believe that climate change will kill us all ...







I am increasingly impressed with the number of people in the US who have been converted to the climate change hysteric state. People I have known for years are considering winding up their earthly affairs. One man asked if the government would help us all "transition" before the end.

We Americans seem to be be particularly prone to waves of hysteria.

People lived in dread of a nuclear holocaust during the Cold War. A lot of money was spent on fallout shelters from coast to coast. Food stocks were stored against the day of nuclear winter. My father, who was as tight as a tick when it came to money, actually considered digging up his back yard for the purpose.

And then there was the millennial hysteria when all the computers were expected to stop or start running backward.

After 9/11 people lived in a hysteric state for months afraid of everything and everyone. The Muslims are coming! The Muslims are coming! This might have been the grito of the day. Federal Civil servants and employees of the World Bank in DC refused to go to work because they were afraid. Of what? of everything and nothing. I had a beard then and a man on a subway train told me that I should go back where I came from. Hysteria. I offered to give him help with an attitude adjustment.



In 1941 the population of the west coast expected to be bombed and invaded by the Japanese. Hysteria set in and sober people like FDR and George Marshall accepted the idea that American citizens of Japanese descent should be interned for the duration of the war in camps well away from the Pacific Ocean. They were interned solely because they were of Japanese descent and public hysteria forced Washington to act.

I could go on and on ...

How about the hysteria that led to the Spanish War? "Remember the Maine," The ship was supposedly sunk in Havana Harbor by Spanish perfidy. In fact the Maine blew up because a coal bunker fire burned through a bulkhead and set off something or other. That was the US Navy's investigative finding after the war. Don't tell me about Hearst. Hearst was just selling newspapers. The American people went into a hysteric rage against Spain and that was the cause of war. Hearst just wanted to find "Rosebud." Figure it out.

And now we have the approaching end of the world through man made climate change. It would be funny if there were not so many who believe it.

Science? Hah! For every study you can produce in support of this fantasy I will find you one to rebut it. All you ecofreaks! Don't send me material about this. I will not help you support the hysteric fantasy. Send money to the Democratic Party. They believe this crap. pl.