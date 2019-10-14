SAA/SDF progress

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

The US Defense Secretary announced that US troops will remain in the al-Tanf area and ‘elsewhere’, but not in northern Syria;

Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units continues entering into the SDF-controlled area;

Pro-Turkish forces continue developing Operation Peace Spring. They captured Iqsas, Ayn Arous, Badee’ and Jasim al-Ali, Darbasiyah and several other points;

Clashes in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn are ongoing.

---------------

If the map is indicative of something more than a fantasy on the part of the SF editorial staff, then the criticism raised yesterday by one of our commenters is answered, i.e. the SAA and SD allies will drive east from the Kobani area into the flank of the invading Turkish Army and Turkish allied jihadi advance into Syria. At the same time the long isolated SAA garrison at Hasakah is represented as breaking out to Qamishli and Ras al-Ayn on the Turkish border. If all these movements are projected correctly then combat between the Turk invasion and the SAA/SDF seems probable. pl

-------------

The Passion of the Neocons over Trump's resolute intention to withdraw US forces from Syria is amusing. They and their Zionist pals have so successfully propagandized the American Borg (foreign policy establishment) and the media that they are completely taken aback by what was really a delayed delivery by Trump on a 2016 election campaign pledge. The policy/IO that the Borg/DoD have been following is to fulfill Israel's policy by partitioning Syria into a rump state west of the Euphrates and a US dominated satellite state east of the Euphrates. This state supported by what for a small country are significant petroleum resources. The ultimate goal would be to destroy the present Syrian government. It is to be expected that there will be continued resistance to Trump's decision. It will be particularly interesting to see if Esper, the new SECDEF continues to advocate having US troops remain Al-Tanf on Syria's southern border. This presence is a key element of Borgist/DoD policy in Syria because it blocks the most direct land road between Damascus and Baghdad and thence on to Iran. A successful Syrian/SDF alliance will inevitably mean an end to the US policy of regime change in Syria. pl

https://southfront.org/map-update-movement-of-syrian-army-within-sdf-held-area/