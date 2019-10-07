Headline! "Trump betrays Kurds!" Ho Hum





"U.S. troops have begun pulling out of positions in northern Syria, The Associated Press reported on Monday, citing U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also reportedly said American troops have started to withdraw from the area.

The White House announced late Sunday that Turkey will soon be launching a military operation in the region and that U.S. troops will no longer be “in the immediate area” when it happens.

The Kurdish-led forces denounced the move as a “stab in the back," according to Reuters.

“We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” Panos Moumtis, the U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told reporters in Geneva, the news service noted.

The U.S. had more than 1,000 troops deployed in northern Syria, working closely with the Kurdish-led forces. " The Hill

AND ... Turkey will henceforth hold and deal with IS and AQ prisoners. Erdogan does not want these rival Islamists wandering around, so ... his "dealing" with them is going to be strenuous from their point of view. Good!

And then, pilgrims, the US has a long history of betraying warfighting allies when they are no longer needed or useful . The Apache Scouts in the Geronimo War come to mind. As soon as Geronimo and his unmerry men were in the bag, the US disarmed and arrested its own Indian scouts and shipped them to the same prison camp in Florida that Geronimo's men were held in.

And, throughout my life of service I have seen this tendency on our part displayed many times. The most spectacular was, of course, our abandonment of the Republic of Vietnam. Another triumph for the US Congress!

IMO this decision is a specific rejection by Trump of the advice of the neocons led by Pompeo and L. Graham as well as the habit and inertia opinion of the Borg (the foreign policy establishment).

This is Trump being Trump. pl

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/464604-us-troops-leaving-positions-in-northern-syria-ahead-of-turkish-invasion