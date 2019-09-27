Experience Saudi Arabia! Don't do it...

Visas will be available online for about $80 (Dh294), with no restrictions for unaccompanied women as in the past. Access to the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina is restricted.

Further details of the new visa rules will be announced on Friday evening at 10.30pm UAE time during an unveiling ceremony scheduled to take place at Ad Diriyah, a Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site in Riyadh."

Currently only citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE can travel freely to the country." Gulf News



What a treat! A visit to a theocratic police state where religious volunteer police wander the country looking for sinners as defined in the Hanbali sharia law code of the country. There is no civil law code, none, and the Hanbali school of Sunni law restricts the basis of judicial decisions to Qur'an and Hadith. This last is the Hanbali accepted corpus of traditions of the practice and utterances of the Prophet and the early Muslim community living in the Mecca/Medina area. This excludes the mass of case law consulted by judges in the other three Sunni "schools" of law and the entire Shia world.

Once you enter SA as a tourist you will be be completely at the mercy of the Bone Saw Man's whims. Women alone will be looked at by the populace as whores who have not yet been punished. Relationships between members of tourist groups will be carefully scrutinized. Public displays of affection will be noted. A woman emerging from a hotel in a short sleeved dress or God Forbid! in shorts will be reminded of her lack of modesty and doubtful morality. Blasphemous utterance questioning the Way of God will have to be corrected.

And what is there to see, "Meda'in Salih? This was a frontier outpost of the Nabataean state. Go to Jordan and see the Nabataean capital at Petra AND have a G & T at the end of the day in a government run hotel. In Jordan on Sunday you can go to church. In SA there are not churches and Christians who pray together in secret are arrested and imprisoned.

Go to a decent place like; Jordan, Oman, Morocco, Turkey pl