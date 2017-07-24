(Pompaeus as Plebian)
" CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday Russia has no plans to leave Syria and will continue to try to meddle in U.S. affairs to "stick it to America."
He reiterated his belief that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election and described the U.S.-Russia relationship as "complicated."
"I think they find anyplace that they can make our lives more difficult, I think they find that's something that's useful," he said
Pompeo also said he has seen only minimal evidence that Russia has pursued a serious strategy against Islamic State of Iraq and Syrica (ISIS) militants in Syria. He said any suggestion that Russia has been a U.S. ally in Syria is not borne out by what's happening on the ground." CBS News
------------------
Oh my! Minimal evidence of Russia fighting IS in Syria? Even CIA must know better than that. This utterance at an Aspen Institute "fight rally" indicates to me that this fellow has a completely closed mind on the subject of Russia and undoubtedly Iran as well. Clapper and Brennan expressed similar sentiments at the same meeting. The great minds have met! Clapper cannot keep himself from saying "Soviet" occasionally when what should be said is "Russia." He was always a blockheaded group think schemer, so one should not be surprised. As for Brennan it is easy to see Torquemada's spirit lurking behind the ruddy complexion and scowl.
When I was teaching at USMA (West Point) Pompeo's alma mater, I endured on a yearly basis the frenetic activities of the cadets as they prepared themselves emotionally for the annual titanic struggle against the USNA (Annapolis) football team. There were rallies, building defacements with giant painted slogans "Beat Navy!" There was a kidnapping of the Billy Goat which was USNA's mascot. I seem to remember that some boy was dismissed for that caper. Good.
During one of these magic periods of anticipatory ecstasy, the Soviet military attaché came to visit. He was the guest of the Russian language group in the Foreign Languages department. I taught in the department and for some reason they asked me to the small dinner given for this general of the Red Army.
We dined in the cadet mess where all the young ladies and gentlemen were fed together at one sitting. This was in a cavernous space where centuries of re-modeling had freakishly produced an elevated platform between two buttresses This was 20 feet or so above the floor on which the corps ate. I think this place was called "the poop deck." There was space up there for a table that would seat ten or twelve while white jacketed waiters scurried around looking anxious overthe state of the napery, etc. One could look over the stone rail at the masses below.
During the dinner, various cadet cheerleaders were allowed upstairs in our sacred space to lead the corps in cheers against the US Navy (the navy undergrad school really) The guest finally asked what all the noise was about. I told him and he asked to lead the US Corps of Cadets in a cheer. He took his place at the microphone where the cadets could see him, the very incarnation of the devil, and began.
"Beat Navy!" The kiddies cheered lustily.
"Beat Air Force!" The cheering was more restrained.
"Beat Army! Beat Everybody!" After a moment's silence the kids began to boo him. Since I was not an alumnus of this place I thought it was funny.
Former cadet Pompeo says that he has seen minimal evidence of Russia fighting IS? Oh my! Robert Fisk of the Independent has now reported (see link below) that he recently sat in a meeting in the dust bowl desert south of Raqqa, but hard by, in which SAA, and the YPG/SDF coordinated their joint fight against IS (ISIS). A Russian Army colonel who called himself Yevgenii sat in the their midst as a full participant. There were no Americans present.
The Soviet general took a great interest in what I was doing at WP. IMO their biographic file on me started that evening.
Pompeo has a record of pompous (a sad linguistic joke) bellicosity. He seems to desire enemies everywhere. Perhaps someone should tell him that grown ups don't act like that. pl
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Pompeo
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/cia-chief-mike-pompeo-russia-loves-to-stick-it-to-america/
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-isis-russia-kurdish-ypg-happening-in-secret-a7857471.html
Recent Comments