03 September 2018

The political prep for Idlib is completed.

Un-syria

Turkey has abandoned support for HTS (al-Qa'ida in Syria).  Iran states its complete support for a Syrian government offensive to recover the province.  Russia has stated that Syria has the right to expel "terrorists" from Idlib Province.  The "terrorists" will be the backbone of resistance to government authority.  The Russian Navy is massed in the Mediterranean near Syria.  SAA forces are massed  and in position for the offensive.

It would seem that Trump will soon have decisions to make about US actions in Syria.  pl  

https://southfront.org/turkey-finally-designates-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-as-terrorist-group/

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/clear-terrorists-from-idlib-says-irans-zarif-in-damascus-video/

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-govt-has-every-right-to-liquidate-terrorists-in-idlib-lavrov/

