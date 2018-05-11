Why Is Israel Behaving Like Hitler's Germany? by Publius Tacitus

Israel had been planning this strike for several days. How do I know? I received the following message from a military buddy monitoring the situation last Monday. He wrote:

The Israeli missiles launched yesterday (Wednesday/Thursday) against Iranian military forces in Syria were real. My old "friend" TTG did an excellent job of documenting the timeline of the attack/retaliation ( see here ) in his latest twisted post. But it was a trumped up attack. A pretext for hitting Iranian forces. Iran did not initiate this action. Israel claims it was retaliating against an unprovoked Iranian missile/rocket strike in the Golan Heights.

The Gleiwitz incident (German: Überfall auf den Sender Gleiwitz; Polish : Prowokacja gliwicka) was a covert Nazi German attack on the German radio station Sender Gleiwitzon the night of 31 August 1939 (today Gliwice , Poland), widely regarded as a deceitful false flag operation staged along with some two dozen similar German incidents on the eve of the invasion of Poland leading up to World War II in Europe .

Looks like Israel is getting froggy. They’re stepping up their non-kinetic ops against Syrian AND Russian tech...jamming the shit out of certain air defense systems.

Could be gearing up for a strike package, could just be trying to degrade the battle space air picture to support another objective or conceal a capability they’re testing. Hard to tell at this point.

Now we know. They were prepping their strike against Iranian targets. I understand why Israel is terrified of having Iranian military personnel and equipment based in Syria. But launching weak-ass preemptive strikes, like Israel did yesterday, does nothing more than to arouse the furor of those unjustly attacked. Iran understands that revenge is a dish best served cold. They are not going to rush out and start thowing blind haymakers. They will hurt Israel and will make it count.

It is not a mere coincidence that Israel's bombing barrage came on the heels of Donald Trump's announcement that the United States was withdrawing from Obama's Iran deal. This was coordinated fully with Israel, who in turn decided to hit Iranian targets inside Syria. It was designed specifically to feed the meme that Iran is a rogue state.

But there is irony in this action. Israel used a ploy that Hitler's Nazi Germany wielded. Hitler and the Wehrmacht were keen on coming up with a casus belli for war against Poland. I grant you that the Nazi invasion of Poland is in another league from what Israel did in Syria against Iranians. But we should not ignore the possibility that Israel's unprovoked attacks are likely to spawn future retaliation by the Iranians. When that happens Israeli leaders will be under pressure to punch back. That means we will be traveling the road of tit-for-tat, which usually winds up in Escalation City and full blown war.