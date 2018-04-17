« "Unreality TV: The Swamp suckered Donald Trump into Syria | Mulshine" | Main

17 April 2018

Real Reporting on Syria by Publius Tacitus

Tacitus01

While the vast majority of the media--print and electronic--have been missing in action on the real story about what happened on the ground in Douma, Syria, the upstart, conservative One America News Network showed up. A OANN reporter went to Damascus and actually did some reporting. He found no evidence whatsoever that chemical weapons had been used. Please watch.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lSXwG-901yU" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

 

