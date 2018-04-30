Israel Launches Desperate PsyOps and Trump is Buying by Publius Tacitus

Trump has been looking for an excuse to ditch the accord, which was negotiated under the watch of his predecessor. He was blocked during the first year of his Presidency by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor McMaster. They are gone now. Replaced by the more strident and hawkish Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.

The news is not the news. What you are seeing on the tube on the nets is not necessarily the truth. That's a shocker, huh? Today's propaganda blitz came courtesy of Israel's Bibi Netanyahu. In a carefully staged managed presentation, Bibi one upped Colin Powell's lamentable lie fest before the UN Security Council in January 2003. While Powell's mission back then was to get the world in line for an unprovoked, illegal attack on Iraq using the false guise of weapon's of mass destruction, Bibi's task was less audacious and far more manageable--Give Donald Trump ammunition for ending the multilateral agreement with Iran. In other words, put the Iran agreement in the shitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed a cache of documents he says proves Iran lied to the world about its nuclear program for years, even after the 2015 nuclear deal with the world. "Iran did not come clean about its nuclear program," Netanyahu said in a prime time address in English. Iran, for its part, blasted the speech as "propaganda."

Presenting 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, Netanyahu said Iran hid an "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program.

Yet, Bibi failed to provide one shred of evidence that Iran had violated the agreement currently in place. In fact, all Bibi did was dredge up old, dated intel and present it as something new. I suspect we will soon learn that Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo were in touch with Netanyahu and his crowd in coordinating this presentation. This was staged managed so that Trump can announce in 10 days that the United States is pulling out of the accord because Iran "lied." Of course, there will be no evidence whatsoever that Iran lied, but who needs proof when there is a political axe to grind.

I expect we will see more efforts by Israel in the coming 10 days to launch military strikes in Syria against Iranian troops and targets in hopes of triggering retaliation by Iran. But such retaliation will be portrayed in the media as an unprovoked act of aggression by Iran.

The die is cast. Trump is pulling the plug on the Iran agreement. But that is a foolish move. It may feel good today but it will work to Iran's advantage in the long run.

One more thing--the Israeli story that they managed to steal a 1,000 pounds of files from a Top Secret facility in Iran reeks of more bullshit than a Texas cattle ranch. Nuclear weapons files are the most sensitive documents in any nation's archives and intel collections. They are more tightly controlled than just about anything else. Yet, Israel wants you to believe that the Iranians stashed this stuff in a dilapidated warehouse and that Israeli intel operatives got full access to it. Just try to imagine the actual logistics involved of removing that many documents and then loading on a truck. This is not a five minute operation. Big lies from Jerusalem.