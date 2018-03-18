What Are We to Make of Gina Haspel? by Publius Tacitus

The center of the debate will be over what Gina knew and did with respect to the EIT/Torture program. It is not correct to condemn her as one of the authors or key executioners of that sad chapter in CIA. She was a bit player who had a front row seat to most of the key decisions because of her position as the Chief of Staff to the Director of Operations, Jose Rodriguez. Many of her critics argue that she is guilty, at a minimum, of obstruction of justice. Yet, her boss--Jose--was exonerated of such charges by the Special Prosecutor Durham.

Another friend noted in passing that Gina would not only be the first woman to direct the CIA but also the first lesbian. Does the sexual orientation matter? She entered on duty in 1985. Prospective CIA officers had to take a polygraph back then and one of the questions centered on whether you were homosexual. Homosexuality was a sufficient reason to disqualify someone from getting hired. So did Gina lie or did she subsequently come to the conclusion that she preferred women over men? I do not know. This could be an interesting subtext in the debate over her nomination. Once the LGBQT community gets wind of her sexual identification, will they embrace her and lobby for her elevation? Is this something that conservative Republicans who embrace EIT will find disconcerting and cause them to rethink their support? I do not know.

I have spoken with other former intel community colleagues (yes, I was once part of the IC) who paint a different picture. Gina is described as a good field operative and a savvy politician. One well connected source told me that she incurred the wrath of John Brennan when she opposed him on what she believed was an ill-advised order to kill some people overseas. (I find that heartening and reassuring). A grizzled intel vet (he's a bit of sexist) described her as solid and tough. That is high praise and I take it seriously.

President Trump's tweet alert that he was nominating career CIA officer Gina Haspel as the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency has ignited a new front in the partisan battle over Trump's legitimacy. Haspel, for some, is the embodiment of the Enhanced Interrogation Techniques, which I view as a euphemism for torture, because of her alleged role at a black site (which we are told was Thailand) where a couple of high profile Al Qaeda operatives received the treatment. John Kirakou, a former CIA officer who did prison time because the CIA wanted to punish him for speaking out against the torture program, identifies Gina as "Bloody Gina."

“The next day, a Saturday, the field dutifully sent a cable to headquarters asking for permission to destroy the tapes. The language was just right, of course, since our lawyers had drafted it. I asked my chief of staff to prepare a cable granting permission. On most matters I would just instruct my staff on what action to take and let them handle the administrative details. But this had been such an ordeal that I wanted to personally handle what I thought was the end of a long bureaucratic nightmare.

In fact it was just the beginning. My chief of staff drafted a cable approving the action that we had been trying to accomplish for so long. The cable left nothing to chance. It even told them how to get rid of the tapes. They were to use an industrial-strength shredder to do the deed. On Tuesday, November 8, after scrutinizing the cable on my computer for a while, I thought about the decision. I was not depriving anyone of information about what was done or what was said, I was just getting rid of some ugly visuals that could put the lives of my people at risk. I took a deep breath of weary satisfaction and hit Send.

The next day, November 9, the field sent in a cable reporting that the shredder had done its work. The machine, the likes of which have been in use at U.S. government facilities for more than thirty-five years, can chew through hundreds of pounds of material in a single hour. The device’s five spinning and two stationary steel blades are designed to chop up DVDs, CDs, cell phones, credit cards, X-rays, and other optical media and produce tiny, unrecognizable bits that are vacuumed out into giant, heavy-duty, plastic trash bags. Our problem had been reduced to confetti—or so we thought.

Apparently we had gotten ahead of ourselves. We had asked the Office of General Counsel to approve the language we sent to the field providing the wording they sent back to us asking permission to destroy the tapes. The day after the tapes were destroyed, the General Counsel’s Office got around to telling us that our language was okay. “That’s good to hear,” CTC officials told them, “because Jose directed the field to destroy the tapes pursuant to their request and they did … yesterday.”

Although he didn’t confront me, Rizzo reportedly was not a happy camper. He told my chief of staff that he thought that the plan was that when the field made their request (again), he would have a chance to review it (again) and take it to Goss for discussion (again). That wasn’t my understanding and I wasn’t going to sit around another three years waiting for people to get up the courage to make a decision that I had been told I could legally make on my own.

Rizzo reportedly informed Harriet Miers at the White House that I had preempted the system’s ability to dither about the decision further. At the time, I did not directly hear anything about my actions from the White House. . . .

“I was taking a few days off from this transition process to take one of my sons back to college in Georgia when I got a frantic call from my usually unflappable former chief of staff. She told me about the New York Times’ efforts to expose the tape-destruction effort and the impression that my actions would be painted in the worst possible light. I wasn’t too concerned. I knew what I had done was right and that there was a lengthy paper trail to demonstrate that we hadn’t acted without considerable prior thought and consultation. How bad could this be? I asked myself.”

Before Gina became the Chief of Staff for Rodriguez, what role did she play in the waterboarding of two AQ operatives in Thailand? It appears that she was at least witting of what was going on. Did she have the authority to decide what measures to apply to the two? Did she make such decisions?

Those are facts still to be determined. I am inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. But there are others who I respect that are adamant in opposing her nomination. The only thing I know for sure is that her nomination will be a bloody and divisive political battle. If it comes down to embracing waterboarding as an appropriate method to use on suspected terrorists, then a majority of Americans are supportive of that practice and will cheer the appointment of Haspel. That fact is a very sad and disturbing commentary on what America is or has become. Tolerating torture and excusing such an activity in the name of national security is the same justification that Stalin and Castro employed to punish dissidents. It is true that one man's terrorist is another woman's freedom fighter.

Let me be clear about my position. If Gina was in fact the Chief of Base and oversaw the application of the waterboarding and other inhuman treatment then she lacks the moral authority to head the CIA. Unfortunately, the United States has a long history of overlooking human rights violations and war crimes. Students of WW II will recall that US military intelligence recruited and protect Klaus Barbie, the Butcher of Lyon, as an asset after the war. He murdered Jews and sent others to Auschwitz. He should have been hung. Instead, we turned a blind eye and gave him a paycheck.