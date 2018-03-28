"The Greatest President" (a TV masterpiece)

(editorial comment)

My current analytic theory in contemplation of Trumpland is that the man is engaged in producing his own TV "reality" show.

There are quite a few things that he has done or caused to occur that I like; the tax law, the veterans benefits law, Justice Goresuch, de-regulation of everything he can reach by EO, a long list of pending judicial appointments that will fundamentally alter the character of the federal judiciary for a generation, his negotiating technique with China, and other Melian states over trade barriers (the tariffs are IMO just a ploy), his confrontation with NOKO (it is yielding changes in rocketman's positions). From my POV these are positives.

In spite of all these good things, the man is bizarre in his approach to life. He seems to be driven by demons from his childhood to act like a fool and boor. Usually such behavior is derived from an unhappy relationship with a parent or both parents. His serial philandering with women who happen to pass through his life and his grotesque description of his wooings leads me to believe that it is probably his mother whom he is trying to defeat. Unkind? Freudian? Yes.

In the development of his "team," a favorite business term, he really seems to me to be producing his own show with the intention of starring in it as well. His ego is such that he is compelled to see himself as the center of every scene, a magnetic pole toward which all heads are bowed without serious discord or disagreement. In his version of "The West Wing," there is no place for serious dissent by such as McMaster, Kelly, Tillerson, Mattis, etc. To reach the right casting outcome, he is systematically replacing any characters who will disturb the coherence of the show. At the same time he appears to be writing the scripts in order to produce successful endings and outcomes with regard to the foreign countries who, for him, are really just script devices and scenery. I doubt that it really occurs to him that he may not be able to overcome the Spartans/Russians/Iranians and their trivial satellites like Melos/Syria. After all, is it not HIS show? pl