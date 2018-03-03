SYRIA LEAKS: SUITES, PROPAGANDA AND DIVIDENDS (presented by Publius Tacitus)

It is the legendary Pierre Lazareff who said that "for a journalist, to release an exclusivity is always a test, if not a pain". And the boss of France-Soir did not yet know the digital networks (misnamed "social networks"), Fake News and future laws on Fake News ...

It is a good reminder of how much propaganda is being pushed in the west to portray the Syrians and Russians and Iranians as evil beasts while touting America as a band of angels. The author of the following piece reminds us that after World War II the United States knowingly and happily recruited and relied on Nazis who played a direct role in the murder of thousands of Jews. One of those was Klaus Barbie, the butcher of Lyon. Anyway, please enjoy the following.

Let's be clear. I did not write the following article. I came across this article (in French) that, in my opinion, is a must read. It is published at http://prochetmoyen-orient.ch/syrieleaks-suites-propagande-et-dividendes/ by Richard Labévière.

First, there are those who summon you to exhibit the document on the spot. There are also those who tell you that "the serious media do not talk about it". There are still those who ask you very quietly to reveal your sources. Finally, others are surprised by "your discretion on the web", not understanding that we can live without immediately telling facts, gestures, emotions on digital networks!

The same can not imagine that we have no account face or tweet or other, or that we have passed the age of rushing on the TV sets of immediacy and emotion continuously, to sides of self-proclaimed experts of such or such specialty ... In reality, what really happened?

EPISTEMOLOGY OF A SCOOP

Dated January 12, 2018, the British Diplomatic Telegram (TD) - signed by Benjamin Norman (who tracks Middle East issues at the British Embassy in Washington) - has circulated a lot behind the scenes of the Wehrkunde, the last Munich Security Conference (16-18 February). Why ? Because this document - quite exceptional - reveals the content of a meeting (of the "Small Group on Syria", bringing together high-ranking diplomats from the United States, Great Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Jordan ), which should have been kept strictly confidential.

Why ? Because it reveals, by the menu, the "Western strategy" concerning the war in Syria: to feed and multiply the hostilities by any means to prevent a Pax Russiana; to continue an intense communication campaign on the Russian and Syrian bombings that kill civilians; frame the UN Special Representative for Syria - Staffan de Mistura - with a binding roadmap; sabotage the Sochi peace conference to return to Geneva in a tripartite format: Syrian opposition, Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDS - mainly made up of Kurdish deputies on the orders of the Pentagon).

In the background, the British TD described the two main political objectives: to sabotage the Sochi conference and to prepare the same massive propaganda campaign that accompanied the liberation of Aleppo in December 2016, intended to punctuate the reconquest, admittedly devastating, by the Syrian government army of Eastern Ghouta (suburb of Damascus) in the hands of different terrorist groups. Reading the document, we understand that this Western strategy opts for "an endless war" in Syria, while denouncing to the international public opinion a new "humanitarian catastrophe". In conclusion, TD welcomes the US leadership for effective implementation and media coverage - as broad as possible - of this strategy.

First wanting to protect its source, prochetmoyen-orient.ch has chosen not to publish the entire TD to transmit its facsimile to his friends from L'Humanité-Dimanche, in order to publish extracts on Thursday, February 22nd. Still behind the scenes at the Munich meeting, another facsimile was sent to several Arab journalists. This is how the daily Al-Akhbar of Beirut, made the one of the same Thursday of February, reproducing large extracts of the document in a special file of several pages. With the exception of the French press, these two titles have been widely used by media around the world ...

Significant accuracy: still in Munich, the document in question was the subject of scrupulous authentication by two experts of European intelligence services, as well as by the head of the security forces of one of the Arab countries participating in the Bavarian meeting! So much for the misguided, the imprecators of Fake News, global plots, conspiracies and new kitchens.

THE OPTION OF AN ENDLESS WAR

More seriously, this TD was a perfect harbinger of what happened next and what is currently happening operationally in Syria: adding new wars to the ongoing war. For several years, prochetmoyen-orient.ch has described the Syrian conflict as a "civil-global war", stating that it makes four main dynamics interact: 1) United States against Russia; 2) Saudi Arabia against Iran; 3) Turkey against Kurds; 4) finally, global jihadists (Al-Qaeda) against local jihadists (Dae'ch, in particular).

On the operational side, the revelations of Benjamin Norman's TD proved to be perfectly relevant. In announcing the formation of a corps of 30,000 combatants (a few days before the Sochi summit), the Pentagon deliberately pressed the red button of a new Turkish military intervention. Not only did Washington implicitly give Ankara its green light, but as a bonus, the American strategists created an undeniable feud between Kurdish factions to consolidate their FDS allies, whose presence they intend to impose in Geneva ...

Other worrying is the fifth and new dimension of this "civil-global war", namely the extension and formalization of massive Israeli interference. In Munich again, Benjamin Netanyahu brandished a piece of sheet metal in the official platform of the conference, claiming it was the debris of an Iranian drone shot down into Israeli airspace. This issue allowed him to threaten Iran, hammering again and again that his "forces of evil" were seeking to settle permanently on the borders of the Jewish state and that this eventuality now justified "preventive" military actions.

That said, Tel-Aviv was especially furious to have had one of its fighter planes shot down in Syria by a missile of the government army. It is still - it has been a long time and every day that God is doing - that we see Israeli fighters and warships "pre-emptively" violating the Lebanese air and maritime spaces, without this reality being a great emotion to the "international community". , starting with the United States and its European allies ... On this recurring threat, we can only advise the reading or the reading of the masterful book of the French-Lebanese political scientist Frédéric Domont and his coauthor, Walid Charara: Hezbollah, a islamo-nationalist movement1.

Finally, to the four dynamics of the "civil-global war" of Syria, now adds a fifth - those of Israeli military interference - at the same time as Donald Trump announces the start of construction of "Mini-Nucs", theater nuclear weapons! This announcement is doubly worrying: because it breaks with the classic nuclear deterrence doctrine based on the existence of "non-employment weapons"; in a context that sees the rapprochement, not only of the United States and Israel, but also of Saudi Arabia, three of the actors of the "civil-global war" who want to do battle with Tehran!

BOMBARDMENTS, LIES AND VIDEO

Meanwhile, in the city and in our strange skylights, we are witnessing the same propagandist surge that prevailed during the liberation of Aleppo during the last half of 2016. In this regard, the last book of Maria Khodynskaya-Golenishcheva deconstructs very precisely the the logic of communication and propaganda put into action by the American and Western media. Today, for Ghouta, the same machinery is in action, identical.

On the other hand, not a word about the dozens of mortar shells (fired by the terrorists of Ghouta) who fall daily on the place of the Abbassids (north-east of Damascus), nor on the Christian districts (as by chance ) - Bab Touma and Bab Cherki - downtown. At the time we go to press, there are more than a hundred casualties and many wounded, but these deaths do not interest the Western press!

No one can deny the violence and horror of the ongoing operations in Eastern Ghouta and other suburbs of Damascus where jihadist groups use civilian populations as human shields under regime bombardments. The French daily Libération cites complacently a former ambassador of France in Damascus - Michel Duclos - who seems to discover that "the Russians and the regime of Bashar al-Assad seem determined to recover the whole Syrian territory, as they have often repeated." All proportion kept of course, the Syrians who live in their country would they be legitimate if they condemned the French authorities seeking to regain control of the ZAD of Notre Dame des Landes, or to put Corsican nationalists in step? The question that must always be asked in civil wars, the most atrocious wars: who are the true savages? We can only advise the reading of Montaigne in this respect!

During the battle of Aleppo, the Western press was crying loudly on a "martyred city" and "besieged" while at the same time she was talking about the "liberation" of Mosul ... What is more logical to see the government army of a nation-state seeking to regain control of its entire territory in the exhaustiveness of its historical boundaries? And, of course, we should not try to smuggle the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and other armed groups - supported by the West, the Gulf countries and Israel - for "freedom fighters" !

Maria Khodynskaya explains it very precisely in her already quoted book: for several years Russian diplomats have been asking their American and European counterparts for the list of "armed" groups known as "moderate, secular and democratic". Unsurprisingly, this list has never been produced, while currently the US special forces are recycling Dae'ch terrorists into new units of the ... SDS and other armed factions to continue the fight against "the regime" of Bashar al-Assad ".

No surprises! American services are customary because of this. In the aftermath of the Second World War, they recycled many former Gestapo thugs into their special units, the armed forces of the Cold War. They employed many Nazis in the service of Latin American dictatorships - as part of the Condor Plan, in Chile, Argentina, Brazil or Panama - and other professional killers, the "Contras" to annihilate the Sandinista revolution. from the late 1970s. More recent examples could be found in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine ...

How dare Americans, even today, give lessons of "clean wars", as if such a phantasmagoria could exist ... While waiting for an appointment in Sodeco, on the Green Line of Beirut civil war (1975 - 1989), I scan beautiful Ottoman houses whose walls, columns and vaults are still perforated with bullet holes and mortar fire. Rereading Jules Roy - Jules Roy must be reread on Indochina, the Algerian war and other woes of the world - I find this passage where the writer evokes a conversation with a Lebanese Forces lawyer: "if I confessed to him that at the time we did not even ask ourselves any questions, at least I am not insensible. Going to throw phosphorus bombs and explosive bombs on German cities to burn everything and shave everything seemed to be part of our mission. No choice: a question of life or death, the only way to back down the time when Germany would use the secret weapons it was not far from perfecting. Perhaps it would have been more effective to destroy the factories where warheads and rocket engines were assembled, but what safer way to crush the opponent's morale: to kill civilians, women and children? No, no, I never hesitated. On my flight book, we do not find Dresden, but Duisburg, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Koblenz, Cologne twice, not counting the factories of synthetic gasoline or ball bearings of the Ruhr, the usual routine, the god Moloch who devours the crews. I simply say that I did not have much scruples at that time. "

Could our memoryless era have forgotten the wars our democracies have waged, how have they led them, and with what consequences? Since the end of the Cold War, the nature of the war has fundamentally changed, especially with the "war on terror," declared by George W. Bush the day after the attacks of September 11, 2001, a "war" that does not has not yet said all his tricks. But after the disappearance of the Eastern bloc, it was imperative to rebuild a large-scale state enemy that could guarantee the reproduction of the military-industrial complex, guaranteeing millions of jobs and the juicy dividends.

In this perspective, an effective handshake between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would have been catastrophic, Western stock markets being literally paralyzed by such a perspective, hence the endless soap opera of Russian interference in US elections and media systems. European. As early as 2012, Alain Joxe explained to us that the objective of the new American wars - and by Western extension - was no longer aimed at the victory on the ground, the control of the territory and the populations, but the production, the export and the generalization of new weapons, new software for cyber warfare, shifting the balance of power to their total digitization.

Contemporary globalization has created the "war of all against all", and by all means possible to produce new tools for capital accumulation. In the straight line of this deadly logic, the necessary continuum between war, propaganda and profit has been imposed. Benjamin Norman's TD announces "an endless war" in Syria and more widely in the Near and Middle East, illustrating to perfection Cecil Rhodes' edifying observation: "money is the blood of others ..."

Enjoy reading and see you next week.