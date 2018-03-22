Sue him! Sue Brennan! Charge him!

" ... later in the day on Wednesday, Mr. Brennan explained that his comments were speculation based on Mr. Trump’s words and deeds, as well as how Mr. Putin’s government has operated at home and abroad — but not on any inside knowledge.

“I do not know if the Russians have something on Donald Trump that they could use as blackmail,” he said in a written response to questions from The New York Times.

“When asked the question, I have pointed out the perplexing submissiveness of Mr. Trump toward Mr. Putin — despite continued evidence of malign Russian activities,” Mr. Brennan added. “I do not know why he refuses to call out Russia; that is a question that can only be answered by Mr. Trump.”

Along with Mr. Brennan, who is a paid contributor to NBC and MSNBC, other retired officials with contributor deals included James Clapper Jr., the former director of national intelligence; Steven L. Hall, the former director of Russia operations at the C.I.A.; and Jeremy Bash, a former C.I.A. and Pentagon official." NY Times

For a clearly partisan former director of CIA and close friend of Barack Obama to make such statements whether they are "speculation" or not invites legal action against him.

1. How dos he have "inside information" to support his implications? Is his "inside information" derived from classified information? If that is so then he should be held accountable as the Obama Administration held so many accountable under the Espionage Act.

2. What could be more clearly Defamations of Character than this Morning Joe interview? Make him prove his insinuations! Make him state what the evidence is! pl

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/21/us/politics/john-brennan-trump-putin.html