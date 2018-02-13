Israel Police Recommend Charging Prime Minister Netanyahu With Bribery in Two Cases - Haaretz

Israel Police will recommend indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two corruption investigations."

The two cases are the so-called Case 1000 – in which Netanyahu is suspected of accepting lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors in return for advancing their interests – and Case 2000, which alleges that Netanyahu tried to strike a deal that would have provided him with positive coverage in Israel's second largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for hurting its free rival, Israel Hayom." Haaretz

-------------

What would Jabotinsky have thought of Natanyahu's administration of the Israeli haven for the oppressed among the world's Jews?

He probably would have liked the ruthless disregard of the welfare of neighboring peoples. He probably would have liked the ruthless manipulation of the good will of Americans of all tribes to gain mastery of US policy.

I think he would not have liked the evident willingness to sell one's office for the goods of this world.

Champagne? Luxury foods.? Use of government employees and contractors to repair one's personal property?

For shame! pl

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/police-set-to-publish-recommendations-in-netanyahu-corruption-probes-1.5812016?utm_source=Push_Notification&utm_medium=web_push&utm_campaign=General