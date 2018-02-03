Roll them up like a window shade ...

"Amid ongoing offensive operations by the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitary groups against Islamist militias in the southern countryside of Aleppo province, elite troops have taken control of yet another town as they eye-out a possible advance towards the rebel stronghold of Al-Eis.

Military-affiliated sources report that forces of the Syrian Army’s Republican Guard have seized from armed rebel groups the town of Tal Mamu in the last hour after kicking-off another day off offensive operations in southern Idlib." AMN



IMO the correct move by the Syrians just now is to turn right with their main forces and roll up the jihadis who are now facing east south of Aleppo City. This should collapse the whole jihadi force west of Khanassar and south of Aleppo City and lead to a rapid liberation of the province. Screening forces should be left to "cover" Saraqib and the left flank SE of Saraqib. I have looked at the hill at Al-Eis just north of the town of the same name and it does not seem to be a great obstacle. It can be heavily bombarded with preparatory aerial fires and then attacked from several directions by mobile forces.

The Turks are there? This would be a good opportunity to force them to back away. pl

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-syrian-army-boots-islamist-militias-key-town-south-aleppo-elite-troops-eye-strategic-rebel-stronghold/

