Schumer lost bigly ...

I am told that what broke Schumer was the polling evidence over the weekend that this time the Democrats were not well supported by he American people in shutting down the government over the fate of the DACA registrants, a question that was already under bi-partisan negotiation and one in which DJT had publicly asked Congress to send him a bill to sign that contained both a solution on that issue and provisions to toughen immigration and border security standards.

It appears that the Negotiator in Chief won this round by waiting the Democrats out and that Senate Majority Leader McConnell led his side to victory.

It was clear to me from the distribution of the Democratic Party vote that the Left is seeking more than permanent legal status for present DACA registrants. IMO they are seeking a general further relaxation of immigration law and continuation of visa lotteries, chain migration and the like in the belief that for them, the more immigrants from poor countries, the better since they believe that in eventual future amnesties such people will gain citizenship and will vote Democratic. pl