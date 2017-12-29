« A de facto ceasefire between the US and the SAG | Main | Whither 2018? »

29 December 2017

Looks Like FBI or McCain May Have Paid for the 16th Report of the Steele Dossier by Publius Tacitus

Tacitus01

Looks like the FBI is in big trouble thanks to John McCain. They may have paid Christopher Steele, either directly or through Fusion GPS, for the 16th report of the now infamous Steele Dossier. If you have not been paying attention, there were 16 reports in the Steele Dossier--the first is dated 20 June 2016 and the last is dated 13 December 2016. Only one problem. The Clinton campaign only paid for 15 of the 16 reports. Their contract with Fusion GPS ran until the end of October 2016:

Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research.

After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the company in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Before that agreement, Fusion GPS’s research into Trump was funded by an unknown Republican client during the GOP primary.

The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day.

Fusion GPS gave Steele’s reports and other research documents to Elias, the people familiar with the matter said. It is unclear how or how much of that information was shared with the campaign and the DNC and who in those organizations was aware of the roles of Fusion GPS and Steele. One person close to the matter said the campaign and the DNC were not informed by the law firm of Fusion GPS’s role.

Now enter John McCain. After Trump won the election, McCain got a hold of the 15 reports in the dossier:

1. Senator John McCain, accompanied by David Kramer (a Senior Director at Senator McCain's Institute for International Leadership), met in London with an Associate of Orbis, former British Ambassador Sir Andrew Wood, to arrange a subsequent meeting with Christopher Steele in order to read the now infamous Steele Dossier. 
 
2. David Kramer and Christopher Steele met in Surrey on 28 November 2016, where Kramer was briefed on the contents of the memos.
 
3. Once Senator McCain and David Kramer returned to the United States, arrangements were made for Fusion GPS to provide Senator McCain hard copies of the memoranda.
 
But that was not the end. According to an affidavit submitted in the law suit filed in Britain we find this fascinating tidbit on page 3:
 
17. On behalf of Senator McCain, Mr. Kramer requested to be provided with any further intelligence gathered by the Defendants about alleged Russian interference in the U.S. Presidential election.
 
A new report was prepared by Christopher Steele and carries the date, 13 December 2016 (that was a Tuesday). According to the court filing that document, dated 13 December, was sent to Senator McCain via David Kramer sometime on or after the 13th of December. Now we know why the House Intelligence Committee is going to question Mr. Kramer under oath. Why would Christopher Steele prepare a new report for free? Was he paid? If so, by whom? 
 
We know from press reports that McCain took the reports to FBI Director James Comey:

“McCain was sufficiently disturbed by what he read to take it to FBI director James Comey himself personally, they had a five-minute meeting, very little was said, McCain turned it over to him and is now awaiting what the FBI’s response is to that information.”

Here's the problem for the FBI and John McCain. McCain, based on the first 15 reports was "alarmed." When did John McCain first meet with Jim Comey to discuss the dossier? Was it before McCain was given the 16th report?

Why is the 16th report important? Because it was that report that was used as principal justification for the FISA court application to spy on Donald Trump and his people. Let me remind you what was in that report:

2016/166--13 December 2016-- US/RUSSIA: FURTHER DETAILS OF SECRET DIALOGUE BETWEEN TRUMP CAMPAIGN TEAM, KREMLIN AND ASSOCIATED HACKERS IN PRAGUE

SOURCES: Blacked out/Not Identified

TRUMP's representative COHEN accompanied to Prague in August/September 2016 by 3 colleagues for secret discussions with Kremlin representat ives and associated operators/hackers

Agenda included how to process deniable cash payments to operatives; contingency plans for covering up operations; and action in event of a CLINTON election victory

Some further details of Russian representatives/ operatives involved; Romanian hackers employed; and use of Bulgaria as bolt hole to "lie low»

Anti-CLINTON hackers and other operatives paid by both TRUMP team and Kremlin, but with ultimate loyalty to Head of PA, IVANOV and his successor/s

I think the House Intelligence Committee will discover that the 13 December memo was the foundation for their submission to the FISA court. At a minimum, Jim Comey is a moron. How could he accept  this information without asking about the sourcing and then use it as the justification for a FISA submission?

Here's another bombshell (ignored by the mainstream media) courtesy of Rowan Scarborough. The contents of the dossier were briefed on background to the media:

At the request of Fusion GPS, the investigative firm hired by Democrats to handle and pay Mr. Steele, the former spy said he briefed The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News, The New Yorker and CNN in person. He later briefed Mother Jones magazine via Skype.

Stay tuned. This will get ugly for Comey and McCain and any others involved with this act of sedition.

