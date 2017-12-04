Is Kushner next?

"Jared Kushner failed to disclose his role as a co-director of the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation from 2006 to 2015, a time when the group funded an Israeli settlement considered to be illegal under international law, on financial records he filed with the Office of Government Ethics earlier this year.

The latest development follows reports on Friday indicating the White House senior adviser attempted to sway a United Nations Security Council vote against an anti-settlement resolution passed just before Donald Trump took office, which condemned the structure of West Bank settlements. The failure to disclose his role in the foundation—at a time when he was being tasked with serving as the president’s Middle East peace envoy—follows a pattern of egregious omissions that would bar any other official from continuing to serve in the West Wing, experts and officials told Newsweek." newsweek

------------

Syria is quiescent at the moment, North Korea hangs in the balance as a possible scenario for a major war. Some people would like to steer me away from the subject of the Mueller investigation but the story is far too interesting for me to accept that.

I would think that Flynn's guilty plea is about developing leverage with regard to Kushner's oddness.

- He did a poor job of filling out security clearance forms. He did that repeatedly. Too good to obey the law? I have filled out the same tedious forms many times and I can understand his reluctance, but, people can be hired to interview you and fill them out for you.

- He thinks that he and his perfect group of experts (identities?) can bring the Palestinians and Israelis to an agreement over what I long ago came to see as a problem without a solution. The difficulty is that the two groups' deeply felt desires and aims are mutually exclusive and not really subject to compromise. The truth is that they both want ALL of the land between the sea and the Jordan River and in Israel's case a good many of them want a piece of Jordan as well. Kushner will learn that both Bibi and the Palestinians are lying to him about their willingness to compromise. But, his blindness to that is not a crime. It is simply the result of his conceit and actual ignorance of these people.

- IMO he is an agent of the Israeli state or the Jewish Agency who is unregistered under FARA.

- It now appears that Kushner sent Flynn (perhaps the dumbest Irishman in the world - I am part Irish) to seek in the president elect's name Russian government cooperation in blocking a resolution at the UN that was unfavorable to Israel. Did Trump know that Flynn was so dispatched or did Kushner take it upon himself to use his father in law's influence to send Flynn on this errand on behalf of a foreign state? Is this a crime? I know not as yet. pl

http://www.newsweek.com/jared-kushner-disclosure-form-west-bank-settlements-israel-white-house-729290