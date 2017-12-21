At least Nauru is still with us ...

" nine states – including the United States and Israel –voted against the resolution. The other countries which supported Washington were Togo, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Marshall Islands, Guatemala and Honduras." Guardian

(irony alert) So, Perfidious Albion has bitten the hand that fed them. That's right isn't it? No? What about all that Spam we sent them when they ran out of crumpets? What about that? Why would Palau have voted on our side? Ah, there must be some pot of Golden Grickels from which they sup, maybe something about a Jack London memorial pearl fishery or, something. (end of irony)



Nikki Haley, is a city girl flower of South Carolina politics. Do you suppose that she may be learning that THE WORLD is harder to bully than a bunch of "good ole boys" who like to put Rebel flag decals on their pick-up trucks?

And then, there are the related spectacles of the Israeli UN ambassador sneering just now on the TeeVee at THE WORLD whilst Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt voted for the resolution. I guess that means that they don't need the money badly enough to roll over when ordered.



There will be no peace for Israel. pl

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/21/united-nations-un-vote-donald-trump-jerusalem-israel