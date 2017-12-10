Jerusalem update - 10 December 2017





The US decision to give Israel the title deed to ALL of Jerusalem without diplomatic recompense will look worse and worse as time passes. The street demonstrations breaking out in places like Beirut and Amman are just the beginning of the process of condemnation. Almost every country in Europe has condemned the action. The Arab League has condemned the action. This will put the Arab states in the position of having to make basic decisions about their relations with Israel (Egypt and Jordan) and the US. In the case of Jordan and Egypt large amounts of free money from the US and Saudi Arabia will be at stake but ... Russia, China and many European companies stand in the wings waiting to expand their influence and activity. At the same time Sultan Tayyip Erdogan has invited the OIC to convene in Turkey to consider the Islamic World's reaction to Trump's gift to Israel. Trump apparently decided to do this on the basis of the counsel of his Zionist son-in law acting on behalf of Likudniks who IMO want nothing more than an Israel from the sea to the Jordan River that is Arab free except for a suitable population of helots. It has been interesting this Sunday morning to watch Jake Tapper ask Nikki Haley how it is that this land deal will promote a settlement. She smiled a secretive smile redolent of private meetings and knowledge. We have spoken to both sides she said and you will see that we have restored motion to the process. Tapper pressed her on this and she could only say that Tapper will understand what a great policy change this is. He was unconvinced. IMO Trump, urged on by Kushner, believes that the Palestinians, have no recourse and that having been beaten like dogs will accept anything. pl

