Trump Was Right, The Election Was Rigged by Publius Tacitus

I must express my stunned amazement at Donna Brazil coming clean today on what we all suspected, namely, that Hillary stole the Democrat primary from Bernie Sanders. I know that Colonel Lang already gave you a tantalizing taste of the naughtiness. Now, I want to dig in.

Let's start by highlighting some of the more salient points from Ms. Donna:

So I followed the money. My predecessor, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, had not been the most active chair in fundraising at a time when President Barack Obama’s neglect had left the party in significant debt. As Hillary’s campaign gained momentum, she resolved the party’s debt and put it on a starvation diet. It had become dependent on her campaign for survival, for which she expected to wield control of its operations.

Debbie was not a good manager. She hadn’t been very interested in controlling the party—she let Clinton’s headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn’t have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was. How much control Brooklyn had and for how long was still something I had been trying to uncover for the last few weeks. . . .

Officials from Hillary’s campaign had taken a look at the DNC’s books. Obama left the party $24 million in debt—$15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign—and had been paying that off very slowly. Obama’s campaign was not scheduled to pay it off until 2016. Hillary for America (the campaign) and the Hillary Victory Fund (its joint fundraising vehicle with the DNC) had taken care of 80 percent of the remaining debt in 2016, about $10 million, and had placed the party on an allowance. . . .

I told Bernie I had found Hillary’s Joint Fundraising Agreement. I explained that the cancer was that she had exerted this control of the party long before she became its nominee. Had I known this, I never would have accepted the interim chair position, but here we were with only weeks before the election.

Holy Mother of Pearl. Donna is ratting on Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. This is stunning. She is not just suggesting that they are some clueless assholes. She is calling them out as self-serving scum who kicked the Democrat Party to the curb in order to have full control and benefit of the millions raised by the Dems. Remember, Donna ain't some Sean Hannity "hoe" who is out turning tricks for the Republicans. This woman is a Democrat homegirl. She is blowing the whistle on bullshit.

This revelation alone is enough for one day, in my humble opinion. But there is more. Twitter admitted that it was burying anti-Hillary news:

It was approximately one year ago, when angry tweeters alleged that Jack Dorsey et al., were purposefully censoring and "suppressing" certain content on Twitter, namely anything to do with the leaked DNC and John Podesta emails, as well as hashtags critical of Hillary Clinton while "shadow-banning" pro-Donald Trumpcontent. We can now confirm that at least one part of the above was true, because during today's Senate hearing, Twitter admitted it "buried", which is another word for censored, significant portions of tweets related to hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta in the months heading into the 2016 presidential campaign.

In the intelligence world this is called active measures and covert action. Twitter admitted it was meddling in the U.S. election to erase negative information about their preferred queen, Hillary. Well, they failed.

This are just two more examples of the actual meddling that occurred in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President. These attempts failed spectacularly. We're talking a wet fart level of failure.

Worth noting that the Russians are no where to be seen in these lame attempts.

Here is the truth of the last year:

Hillary Clinton and her cronies tried to manufacture a narrative that Donald Trump was under the control of the Russians in order to discredit him. They were shocked when he won and pressed the Russian narrative, with the full cooperation of the CIA and the NSA, to try to derail his inauguration.

Hillary Clinton and her hubby, Bill, willingly received millions of dollars from foreign governments, including the Russians and were beholden to them

This ain't complicated. It is very simple, very corrupt and very alarming.

Any questions?

One final observation. Although the full weight of the U.S. intelligence community descended on Donald Trump, the voice of the people prevailed. That was a shocker for the establishment. The effort to kill Trump politically continues, but seems increasingly desperate and feckless in my opinion. But we should not take comfort in that ineptitude. A genuine soft coup has been attempted and come to naught. The fact that there was a coup attempt should raise the hackles of all patriots. This must not be allowed to pass unnoticed. Trump may be an asshole. But he is a legitimately elected asshole. PT