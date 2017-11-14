The Swamp Strikes Back. The Campaign to Control the Narrative. An Analysis by Fred

My, my where have you heard that name - David Boies - before? "a celebrated attorney who represented Al Gore in the 2000 Presidential-election dispute and argued for marriage equality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Boies personally signed the contract directing Black Cube to attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a Timesstory about Weinstein’s abuses, while his firm was also representing the Times, including in a libel case."

"A job with Mr. Weinstein was a privileged perch at the nexus of money, fame and art, and plenty of his former assistants have risen high in Hollywood."

"He employed Malia Obama, the oldest daughter of former President Barack Obama, as an intern this year, and recently helped endow a faculty chair at Rutgers University in Gloria Steinem’s name." Gloria, Gloria. "The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off."

What was that line from that little known flick: "You'll never find a more wretched hive of scum and villany". Just check all the news that's fit to print: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/05/us/harvey-weinstein-harassment-allegations.html

"Democrats need to embrace Hollywood because this is where they need to come to learn how to tell a story.” - And what a tale you weave .

What happened !, you ask? Why is it getting hotter on the left left side of the swamp than Fahrenheit 9-11 Harvey Weinstein; (yeah he produced that one). Anything to say about that Michael Moore?

Sorry, not that one. That Harvey is invisible, like this Harvey:

But then the magic went away, along with a lot of the traditional American culture, with the '60s revolution. Now Hollywood is full of guys like Harvey.

They know they are the people who create the transformative values of American culture. They live in Hollywood, a magical place where traditional American values were cherished, broadcast across the land, across the globe. They are beloved still. It was a Wonderful Life.

The Campaign to control the Narrative. If you want to Feel the Rush you need to Take the Risk.

Black Cube? "Black Cube, an enterprise run largely by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies." Former officers from intelligence agencies of our allies. I wonder if any of them are named Christopher Steele? "Weinstein’s relationships with the private investigators were often routed through law firms that represented him. This is designed to place investigative materials under the aegis of attorney-client privilege, which can prevent the disclosure of communications, even in court."

Now using a lawyer to pay for a dossier so it won't come out in court because of attorney-client privelege, now who <perhaps John Podesta, brother of well known lobbyist Tony Podesta?> would ever suggest such a thing. Does anyone wonder if a member of the Executive Branch of government would use a dossier to request a FISA warrant to unmask...... ah, the plot thickens swamp thickens.....

https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/harvey-weinsteins-army-of-spies

http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/10/10/a_list_of_sexual_assault_and_harassment_allegations_against_harvey_weinstein.html

That about sums up the swamp.

Why are you no longer seeing Harvey? What is so newsworthy as to drive that scandal off the front pages you ask? How about the great honor the Chinese gave the United States by inviting the President to dine in the Forbidden City?

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/president-trump-granted-rare-dinner-china-forbidden-city-article-1.3618735

How about the President showing America recognizes China's importance now and in the future by the most persausive means available, showing that we are teaching our own children Chinese:

No, we won't see that, it is Fake Forbidden News. How dare we have Good News about America when the land of the True and Good and Beautiful - Hollywood - is being shown as a cess pit of sexual assualt, where corrupt institutions have for decades waged a War on Women? Enabled all the while by those who became rich with the wages of collussion.

The response of the Hollywood Values wing of the Democratic Party of the Resistance will be making its presence felt by finally calling in the police.

Just what will they tell us to do? Round up the usual suspects! And.....

Just in time, thirty days before election day, comes the Scoop of the Century by the Washington Post. An "investigative journalist" just happens to find a woman with an allegation. Did I say a woman with an allegation, I meant Two Woman. Wait, it's better, it's Three woman. No, no, even better it's - the Fantasic Four! Wow oh wow where have these women been all these years. Now the Resistance Truth Justice and the American Way will be making its presence felt in a concerted campaign against - the usual suspects a Southern White Male Christian who had the audacity of hope to put the Ten Commandments in the foyer of the Alabama Judicial Building.

I'm shocked, just shocked, to find an example one of the inspirations of the founding principles of American jurisprudince in a judicial building.

But it gets even better.

When you read the story you find "None of the three women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact." Whoa. No force, no sexual contact? Rupt Roh. Just what is going on down there in Alabama? Again from the WAPO article:

"Neither Corfman nor any of the other women sought out The Post. While reporting a story in Alabama about supporters of Moore’s Senate campaign, a Post reporter heard that Moore allegedly had sought relationships with teenage girls. Over the ensuing three weeks, two Post reporters contacted and interviewed the four women. All were initially reluctant to speak publicly but chose to do so after multiple interviews, <wasn't that a tactic of Harvey Weinsteins agents from Black Cube?> saying they thought it was important for people to know about their interactions with Moore. The women say they don’t know one another."

So two reporters from the Washington Post- just happen to be in Alabama for a story about campaign staff - when they discover not one, or two, or three, but four women who don't know each other a month before the Senatorial election and just coincidentally while the Orgy of Hollywood Values is front page news across the planet and lo-and-behold a White Male Christian Conservative is #metoo. No one should think that this kind of superlative journalism would be the result of an investigation like the ones done by Black Cube or some other type of campaign smear research. It's just world class reporting. And now, to defend those who are thought to be defenseless, - women, there is only one thing for the establishment to do:

Call out the legislative heavies. Oh look, Swamp Thing

He gets it. Seven years to craft a repeal and replace plan and the rubes Trump supporters got more Swamp. "I choose not to dwell on situations where we come up a little bit short," McConnell said, according to WFPL. But now he's defending women! He's calling on the man who won the primary against a Trump endorsed candidate to withdraw. The Swamp doesn't have seven years to beat that darn upstart, better get crack'n, better call a true and couragous leader the Creature from the Black Lagoon:

Boy he sure taught those rubes who voted for Trump a lesson with that one, didn't he. Can you feel it? You want some more of that feeling, sticking it to the people of Alabam who won't toe the Swamp line Trump. Yeah, he's calling on Roy Moore to withraw.

Here's someone from the other side of the Swamp:

Oppsie daisy, that's the Senator under indictment on trial for corruption. I wonder if the Senate majority leader is calling for his expulsion before the trial is over and the verdict returned? Ah, no. We wouldn't want a rush to judgement though, not for a member of the establishment person accused of multiple crimes but who has not yet recieved a fair trial.

In keeping with the international flavor of the readership of the "Committee of Correspondence" I now offer an example of avoiding a rush to judgement and providing for fair trials. America The world learned a bit about justice from this example:

If there is one thing we know about justice in America it is that accusation is not guilt. Just ask Paula Jones or Jennifer Flowers or Bill Hilary Clinton. It might be useful to have an actual investigation rather than a, how did Clarence Thomas put it, "A high-tech lynching."

What we are seing in what I call "Operation Blue Crush" is a high tech lynching by the media establshiment in full collusion with members of the US Senate. In Hollywood they don't do lynchings, they are too full of Diversity and concern for women. Here's the spouse of world renowned Human Rights Activist Amal Clooney:

Oh crap #metoo

Here's a very successful entertainment mogul not #metoo

and another not #me too they just didn't hear or see anything; really.

Don't worry East Coasters Ivy Leaguers, we got you covered: W.E.B. Debois must be turning in his grave over that one.

Here is Hollywood's official special spokesperson making a brief announcement:

What is the media story of the day, what with #metoo revealing the true values of secular Hollywood and the American Left?

Monday evening PBS Newshour had on Tamara Keith of NPR, coworker of the senior editor accused sexual misconduct, Michael Oreskes, discussing the impact of the allegations on the credibility of NPR and its reporting Moore campaign for the Senate seat from Alabama.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/how-the-roy-moore-scandal-raises-gop-concerns-for-2018

NPR is a fine #metoo organization. It fired allowed Michael Oreskes to resign after accusation of sexual harrassment. Of course the WAPO put the NPR allegations in ---- the Lifestyle section. Talk about burying the integrity lead.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/nprs-top-editor-accused-of-sexual-harassment-by-two-women/2017/10/31/a2078bea-bdf7-11e7-959c-fe2b598d8c00_story.html

Then there are other centers of news integrity:

Mark Halpren of MABC/MSNBC /Unemployed.

Lockhart Steele of Vox Media/Unemployed

Leon Wieseltier of the Altantic/New Republic/....

and on and on ...

http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/25/us/list-of-accused-after-weinstein-scandal-trnd/index.html

also here:

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/harvey-weinstein-scandal/weinstein-here-s-growing-list-men-accused-sexual-misconduct-n816546

Now did you see extensive coverage of the use of having lawyers pay for the dossier for the head of the DNC could have plausible deniability?

"The funds to Fusion GPS were secretly paid through the Perkins Coie law firm, a Democratic law firm. Both former Obama White House counsel Robert Bauer adn Marc Elias head up the “political law” section of the firm." Perkins Cole was paid millions for "legal services" by the DNC and Hilary Clinton campaign:

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/24/us/politics/clinton-dnc-russia-dossier.html

Did you read about the use of former intellegence from foreign governments working on the Russia Trump dossier? Like the ones hired by Fusion GPS?

Did you read that Tom Podesta, brother of John Podesta, resigned as head of thier lobbying firm "... to prepare for possible legal action against him and his firm by Special counsel Robert Mueller." Naw. Me either. They don't do the Daily Caller. Who do those guys they think they are? They apparently are not NPR/MSNBC/#metoo news.

What does America's Community Organizer in Chief have to say:

"The movie mogul also helped raise millions of dollars for the Democratic Party, hosting fundraisers during Obama’s presidency. "

http://people.com/movies/barack-and-michelle-obama-say-harvey-weinstein-needs-to-be-condemned-following-sexual-harassment-scandal/

Just a few years late sir. But you got yours and you don't need Harvey any longer. Or the establishment left, either, but that's another story. Besides, Operation Blue Crush. Somewhere in America there is a Southern White Male Christian who done wrong. And the Media Establishment is gonna tell us about it 'cause they sure don't want you to read about the Hollywood Values of the Party of the Resistance and the Swamp Establishment. They are pulling out all the stops, using all the media and legalistic tactics possible to provide cover for thier ongoing collusion in undermining the constitutional order in the American Republic.