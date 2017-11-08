Look to the East - TTG

Many of us expected the R+6 to finally focus on the jihadi cauldron in Idlib once Deir Ezzor and Abu Kamal were secure and the forward line of troops facing the YPG/SDF becomes static along the Euphrates. This doesn't appear to be the case.

Yes, Abu Kamal is the immediate prize. The RuAF have hit that area with TU-22M3 bombers and the Russian Navy launched Kalibr cruise missiles towards Abu Kamal from the super-stealthy diesel-electric sub Kolpino. SAA forces along with IRGC-led militias have pushed beyond T2 to the Iraqi-Syrian border and have linked up with the Iraqi PMU forces that have taken Al Qaim. This Iraqi-Syrian coalition has advanced on Abu Kamal from the south and are now fighting IS units in the city. They are expected to take the city soon and hand it over to the SAA.

Just to the north, the Tiger Force sits just south of Al Mayadin along with other elite SAA units like the 800th Battalion poised to push down the Euphrates to Abu Kamal. This concentration of forces may have additional objectives beyond Abu Kamal. Bashar al-Assad laid out these additional objectives in comments he made after meeting with Iran's Ali Akbar Velayati yesterday in Damascus. Assad said he may take the war to the US-backed SDF by saying the war "targeted those who seek to divide and weaken states." Assad also appointed a new commander-in-chief for his forces across the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Major General Muhammad Khaddour. MG Khaddour led the successful defense and counter-offensive against last month's IS attacks on the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor M7 highway. Khaddour has the assistance of both MG Suheil Al-Hassan of the Tiger Force and MG Qasem Soleimani of the IRGC for whatever is planned for Deir Ezzor.

The YPG/SDF have to look at the forces arrayed in front of them, the leaders of those forces and the words of Syria's President and contemplate their future. They also have to look at the situation to their rear. The Iraqi Army and PMU will soon control the entire border with Syria up to the Turkish border. Their wisest decision would be to seek reconciliation with Damascus ASAP and tell the CJTF-OIR to pack up and go. I hope my Green Beret brethren embedded with the Kurds and Arab militias are advising their counterparts about the demobilization phase of a US-sponsored resistance. IMO this is the most critical phase of a successful resistance... reintegration into the nation's military forces and society. Do it right, boys. Do it right.

