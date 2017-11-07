Israel is trying to blow up the ME again.





(Burkan2)

IMO Bibi is trying to steer the world of the goyim . Iran and Hizbullah are his betes noires. In Jared Kushner he has IMO a nearly perfect liaison to send back and forth between Washington and Riyadh to whisper in the ears of the high and mighty and to "inform" his father in law, an ignoramus in geopolitics, as to Bibi's "truth."

In Bibi World an optimum outcome would be for the US and Israel to destroy Hizbullah's strategic rocket and missile forces using US strategic air and cruise missile assets and then move on to wrecking Iran.

Let us be clear, Saudi Arabia would contribute nothing to such wars. Their armed forces are some of the world's largest static displays of export model military equipment. As my Canadian grandfather used to say of the truly useless, "they aren't worth a piss hole in the snow."

Adel Jubeir (aka the Chihuaha) is the foreign minister of SA. He is a commoner kept around as a convenience because he speaks native US English. He acquired that from attendance at US community schools in the various capitals in which his diplomat father served. Jubair now claims that the missile fired at Riyadh was "smuggled" into Yemen from Iran and fired by Lebanese Hizbullah. Well, guess what? These are Bibi's two great bugaboos. Where do you think the Chihuahua got this "data?" Saudi Arabian intelligence is a joke. They can't find their asses with both hands. IMO Jubair got that from Kushner who got it from the Israelis. I would bet my own money that Kushner's phone and E-mail traffic would be very interesting to read.

The missile battalion of the pro-Salih faction of the Yemeni Army who fired this missile have a long experience of ballistic missiles. They had SCUD when I was Defense Attache there thirty years ago. They have been firing ballistic missiles into Saudi Arabia throughout the present war.

All in all, a bibi scam that is working well. pl

