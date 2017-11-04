Iraqi-SAA cooperation in SE Syria

" ... fighters from the Iraqi paramilitary, Hashd Al-Sha’abi (trans. Popular Mobilization Units), entered Syria from Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate, members of this group reported last night.

According to these fighters from Hashd Al-Sha’abi, they entered Syria to block the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from taking the border-city of Albukamal in Deir Ezzor’s southeastern coun

While Al-Masdar cannot confirm these claims at the moment, there is a large IRGC and Hezbollah presence near the Iraqi border; it is believed Hashd Al-Sha’abi is coordinating with these groups to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) at Albukamal.

The Iraqi Armed Forces liberated the border-city of Al-Qa’im on Friday, ending the Islamic State’s long reign over this imperative crossing that links Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate and Syria’s Deir Ezzor. AMN

------------

Israel is pushing the US hard in the matter of highway border crossings from Syria into Iraq. The Israelis very much want to prevent the establishment of a viable Iran to Syria ground transportation link. There are two major crossings. One is south of Al- tanf . The US has not removed its client forces from that route. The other is at the Al-bukamel/Al-qaim crossing on the road from Deir al-Zor to Baghdad.

In evidence of the futile direction of US policy the Shia Iraqi government is cooperating with the SAG to block US/SDF access to that crossing point.

This must be driving Natanyahu crazy. It is probably related to Saad Hariri's resignation from exile in Saudi Arabia. pl

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/iraqi-fighters-enter-syria-block-us-backed-forces-taking-albukamal-report/