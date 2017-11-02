Clinton and Obama looted the DNC - Brazile





"Right around the time of the convention, the leaked emails revealed Hillary’s campaign was grabbing money from the state parties for its own purposes, leaving the states with very little to support down-ballot races. A Politico story published on May 2, 2016, described the big fund-raising vehicle she had launched through the states the summer before, quoting a vow she had made to rebuild “the party from the ground up … when our state parties are strong, we win. That’s what will happen.”

Yet the states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding, just as Gary had described to me when he and I talked in August. When the Politico story described this arrangement as “essentially … money laundering” for the Clinton campaign, Hillary’s people were outraged at being accused of doing something shady. Bernie’s people were angry for their own reasons, saying this was part of a calculated strategy to throw the nomination to Hillary." Brazile in Politico

I used to know Donna Brazile slightly from Green Room conversations and the like. My impression has always been that she is an honorable woman in spite of her peccadillo in revealing debate questions in advance to the Democrats.

For her to break with Bonnie and Clyde this dramatically is a major development. PT tells me that he will further develop this story later today. pl

