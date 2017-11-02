Bad news in Beirut for Israel

"On Wednesday, Hamas’s deputy political chief Saleh al-Arouri met with Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in Lebanon’s Beirut.

The two sides discussed the recent developments and situation in Gaza in wake of the recent Israeli actions in the the region and emphasized the need of solidarity and unity in front of the Zionist aggression.

They also discussed the Palestinian national reconciliation and the situation in the region.

Narsallah gave condolences for a number of dead Palestinian resistance member by Israel army attack on their tunnel east of Khan Yunis, in an area south of Gaza strip.

In this regard, Hasan Nasrallah spoke with Ramadan Shala, a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, and gave condolences for the dead resistance members during the recent Israeli attack.

Condemning this action, Nasrallah praised the resistance and sacrifices of the resistance forces in Gaza, especially members of the PIJ." Islamic World News and South Front

----------------

This was not a pointless "grip and grin." As the Israelis well know Hizballah holds their population centers at risk in what amounts to a counter-value targeting program. They have never devised a response to that since they fear to fight Hizballah again on the ground and general bombing against the Lebanese and their economy will not impress Hizballah.

Therefore, a growing unity of purpose and sympathy between Shia Hizballah and a largely Sunni and re-united Palestinian movement is bad news for the Israelis.

The tighter that bond grows the more likely it will be that a renewed Israeli war against Gaza's population could trigger a massive Hizballah barrage against the northern half of Israel. pl

