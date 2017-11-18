"And justice for all..." Not so fast, Palestinians!

"He suggested that Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas' latest speech at the UN General Assembly, in which he suggested taking the issue of Israeli settlements to the International Criminal Court, may have been behind the US stance.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat has written to the US administration calling the move "unacceptable, an escalatory step and a political decision that threatens to end the US role in the peace process", Malki said.

He said the PA leadership would meet after Monday to discuss its response." dailymail

------------

Well, it's true. The Palestinians in Palestine are not Americans, and no one promised them "justice for all," Nevertheless it is ironic that the United States in its majesty should threaten their semi-diplomatic office in Washington with closure because they might seek justice before the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

They have hinted in the past that they might do this over the issue of the lawfulness of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the individual criminal liability of Israeli officials for such things as their wars against the Palestinians in Gaza.

IMO this US law requiring the closing of the office was enacted by the hirelings in Congress and signed into law by Obama as a demonstration of what Bibi said was true when he stated that "the Americans are easily pushed." pl

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/afp/article-5095653/PLO-presence-Washington-threatened-Palestinians.html