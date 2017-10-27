"Under CIA Pressure Trump Blocks Full Release Of Kennedy Assassination Docs" - SF





"Congress had ordered in 1992 that all remaining sealed files pertaining to the investigation into Kennedy’s death should be fully opened to the public through the National Archives in 25 years, by Oct. 26, 2017, except for those the president authorized for further withholding.

The US law allows the president to keep material under wraps if it is determined that harm to intelligence operations, national defense, law enforcement or the conduct of foreign relations would outweigh the public’s interest in full disclosure.

More than 2,800 uncensored documents were posted to the National Archives website on October 26 following the order, but approximately 18,000 remaining CIA records are to be released “on a rolling basis,” with “redactions in only the rarest of circumstances,” by the end of the review on April 26, 2018, the White House said in a statement.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo was a lead advocate in arguing to the White House for keeping some materials secret, one senior administration official said. Trump was resistant but “acceded to it with deep insistence that this stuff is going to be reviewed and released in the next six months,” according to the official." SF

---------------

I used to do a lot of DoJ funded expert witness testimony for the defense in national security cases. In the US if you are charged and are indigent in terms of ability to pay lawyers, the government provides a legal team for you that is often from the Federal Public Defenders office in the district were the trial is held. These lawyers are fully funded and staffed and are every bit as good as the DoJ US Attorney's people and staff. They hire expert witnesses as needed. My function was always the same. As a court accepted expert on the ME. Islam and intelligence I had the job of studying the exhibits provided under "discovery" and providing the judge and both legal teams reports as to the case against the accused. I then testified about my reports.

I found it to be the case that the CIA is so sensitive about its fearsome reputation for operational skill that it would do anything needed to protect that reputation. That included willingness to compromise (through DoJ) on sentencing if only I would not testify as to their frequent ineptitude.

In the case of the FBI, a desire to be thought of as the nation's guardian angel sometimes made them do bizarre things. In one case two FBI agents conspired with a DoJ prosecutor to bribe a pair of witnesses with witness fees to falsely testify against an accused. This was on a success based understanding. In other words the foresworn witnesses would be paid if the man was convicted. The US attorney discovered this through financial audits and informed the US Defender.

With this in mind I find it very easy to believe that what CIA and FBI want suppressed forever in the Kennedy papers is evidence of their own failures in the matter rather than conspiracy evidence.

Why would Pompeio have backed that suppression urging DJT to not release everything? The CIA knows that nobody is easier to recruit than a Director from outside the intelligence world who is looking to be accepted at Langley. pl

https://southfront.org/under-cia-pressure-trump-blocks-full-release-of-kennedy-assassination-docs/