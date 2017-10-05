The Newshour is not neutral at all

With the exception of Miles O'Brien's segment on Opioid Treatment, yesterday's Newshour was a continuous attack on Trump and his administration. This was unabashedly led by Judy Woodruff who fed the pack all the leads they needed to maintain the attack.

The Newshour gave the mayor of San Juan a lot of time for her clearly political diatribe against relief efforts in Puerto Rico. the woman has no clue as to the logistics of a disaster like the one in Puerto Rico and is evidently unwilling to listen to the Democratic Party affiliated governor of the territory or other territorial officials who do not share her passion for attacking the relief and reconstruction work. It would be interesting to see her phone logs.

Additionally, the Newshour gave a lot of time to Maduro the emerging tyrant in Venzuela by enabling a propaganda barrage at an energy conference in Moscow.

There was a time when the Newshour was the gold standard for US TV journalism. That time is long gone.

Without Lehrer's guiding hand the Newshour has become an instrument of neocon and left wing propaganda. Mark Shields will be on the show on Friday. Watch him to see what the Newshour is about now.



Does this program receive public funding, and if so, should it? pl

http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-full-episode-oct-4-2017/