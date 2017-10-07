Russia and Turkey will pacify Idlib Province

As of today (7 October) the situation in Syria is looking bad for the jihadis of HTS (AQ) and the IS out in the east. The IS pocket east of Salamiya is all but gone and the R+6 has cleared the Deir al- Zor/Sukhna/Palmyra LOC of the predictable IS attempt to turn the R+6 out of Deir al-Zor by interrupting their logistics flow. Just to make things really horrible for the takfiris the SAA has reached Mayadiin on the Euphrates. Thus far the SAA have taken the airport and are fighting in the town.

The other main obstacle to government re-conquest of the country is Idlib Province. It is now largely under control of HTS (AQ) but a de-escalation agreement among Russia, Iran Turkey and Syria has been concluded with regard to the province. HTS is excluded from the agreement and will be fair game when the agreement is executed.

Now we have the interesting spectacle of Turkish troops massing on the Hatay Province/ Syria border with some evidence of fighting at the border having begun as HTS seeks to resist Turkish entry into Syria.

Evidently the plan is for the Turks to break HTS power and for Russia to occupy most of the province in support of non-jihadi forces. The Turkish side may intend to crush the Kurdish pocket around Afrin in the process thus eliminating one of Sultan Tayyip's bugaboos.

This pacification of Idlib would leave a few isolated pockets of insurgent control around the country but the Russian sponsored de-escalation negotiations seem likely to eliminate them Assad's "policy of leniency"makes that process possible.

IMO there is probably an understanding between Putin and Trump with regard to Syria. This understanding has probably not been communicated very far down the chain of command. Trump is a business hustler. He would feel very little need to communicate his private understandings to people he thinks of as his employees. Such an understanding would stand outside the Israeli's understanding of DJT himself. IMO "J" is correct when he writes that the Israelis see Trump as their "prize bull."

They must be frustrated with the level of his inaction on behalf of their project for Syria. This is sharply in contrast to his acceptance of their "program" for Iran. pl

