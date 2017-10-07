"Only one thing will work ..." DJT

"President Trump continued to make vague threats toward North Korea on Saturday, saying that diplomatic negotiations and agreements over the years have not worked and that “only one thing will work,” without elaborating on what that one thing would be.

“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid . . . hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” Trump tweeted in two messages on Saturday afternoon." washpost

OK. I have no idea what he is doing. Maybe that is the idea. He has me half convinced that the intends to attack North Korea. He has me altogether convinced that he is going to withdraw from JCPOA.

The Congress will surely re-impose sanctions against Iran if given the opportunity. Why? They are blithering idiots under the thmb of the neocons and Israel.

If he attacks North Korea with anything less than nuclear weapons, the NOKOs will destroy a lot of South Korea as they fight for their existence.

As a legacy of the Cold War there is no way to stop him in advance of the attack.

We live in interesting times. pl

