What? That can't be!!

(Steele)

"The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.

Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research.

After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity." Washpost

-------------

So, the DNC (Wasserman-Shultz?) and the Clinton campaign funded the Steele dossier, written by a washed up British spook to denigrate Trump. Got it? Will this dastardly deed go unpunished? We will see.

And then, separately, there is the matter of the uranium ore contract that Hillary approved when Secretary of State, a contract that seems to have been fortunately related in time to Bill Clinton's $500k speaking fee in Russia.

And then, there is Ralph Northam. Those who will vote in Virgina's gubernatorial election should remember that he is a creature of the McCauliffe/Clinton apparat. This is true in much the same way that BHO was a creation of the Democratic big money people in Chicago.

Will this be followed up by Mueller and Sessions? Who knows. pl

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/clinton-campaign-dnc-paid-for-research-that-led-to-russia-dossier/2017/10/24/226fabf0-b8e4-11e7-a908-a3470754bbb9_story.html?hpid=hp_rhp-top-table-main_dossier-630pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.9bfaad59ff09