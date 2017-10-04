Catalonia to declare its independence on Monday?

Catalonia will move on Monday to declare independence from Spain, a regional government source said, as the European Union nation nears a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy and has unnerved financial markets.

Pro-independence parties which control the regional parliament have asked for a debate and vote on Monday on declaring independence, the source said. A declaration should follow this vote, although it is unclear when.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont earlier told the BBC that his government would ask the region’s parliament to declare independence after tallying votes from last weekend’s referendum, which Madrid says was illegal. Reuters

"Puigdemont’s comments appeared after Spain’s King Felipe VI accused secessionist leaders on Tuesday of shattering democratic principles and dividing Catalan society, as tens of thousands protested against a violent police crackdown on Sunday’s vote. " Reuters

Both the king, Felipe VI, and the EU are understandably unwilling to accept the desire of what may be only a plurality of Catalans for independence from Spain. Some 46% of eligible voters voted in the referendum in the face of violent suppression by the Spanish Guardia Civil.

Is the Spanish Civil War going to have a re-run? The scenario thus far seems eerily familiar.

If the Catalans leave Spain, or try to do so, surely the Basques will do much the same thing. pl

