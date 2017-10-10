Israeli Defense Forces: Military Capabilities, Scenarios for the Third Lebanon War: SF

"On September 11, 2017, he (Liberman) also wrote “I very much advise our northern neighbours not to test us and not to threaten, because we take threats seriously. I do not recommend that they start a conflict with Israel, because for them this will end badly. Very badly”. This is the answer to Syria’s statement about the strike on the Masyaf plant, in the province of Hama in Syria, where according to unconfirmed reports from the Israeli intelligence, a missile production plant operated. “Aggressive actions against the security and stability in the region will have dangerous consequences”, said the communiqué of the Syrian command.

Israel’s Minister of Defence statement of 19 September 2017 was “We do not intend to tolerate any threats or attempts to harm the security of Israel. Whoever tries to undermine our sovereignty, our security, must know that he will pay a very high price. We are ready for any eventuality, from any direction. The IDF will cope with any surprises, problems and threats”. This statement was as a result of the shooting down of the Iranian UAV by the Israeli air defence, launched from southern Lebanon and which has not crossed the Israeli border.

In response Hassan Nasrallah said at the August 13, 2017 rally commemorating the Second Lebanon War that “Israel continuously violates Lebanese airspace, and it complains to the UN about each member of Hezbollah, or any ordinary Lebanese, standing with binoculars on the border”." SF

------------

Yes, the Israelis have a lot of "kit."

Yes, they have hundreds of thousands of reservists of varying ages, levels of physical condition and residual abilities of varying levels derived from their long ago service..

Yes, they have DJT, their "prize bull" At least they do not think of him as a red heifer. If they go to war they will certainly claim they were attacked and that offensives in every direction are necessary for the survival of the Jewish "people." You know, Jewish people like Avigdor Liberman whose native language is Russian. Will Trump yield to the blandishments of his pretty daughter?

In such a war will Israel (and the US?) wage a strategic bombing campaign against civilians in all the surrounding countries? They probably will do that as Israel did in Lebanon in 2006.

But, pilgrims, a basic question remains as to whether or not the Israelis will have the grit to take the casualties that such a war will cost them. pl

https://southfront.org/israeli-defense-forces-military-capabilities-scenarios-for-the-third-lebanon-war/