Trump the seducer and menacer

"It’s been an intense and oftentimes horrific week, but for some reason President Trump decided Americans should head into Friday wondering if we’re on the brink of war.

On Thursday evening, after the White House told the press it’d have nothing else for them, reporters were suddenly summoned and told the president had decided he wanted them to document his dinner with military leaders and their wives, according to the AP.

As the group posed for a photo in the State Dining Room, Trump gestured at the military officials surrounding him. “You guys know what this represents?” Trump asked. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.”" NY Mag

--------------

What is he doing?

IMO this dinner was concerned with bringing the military chiefs to heel concerning Trump's intention to de-certify Iranian compliance with JCPOA. The group he had dinner with (Mattis, Dunford, McMaster, etc.) do not like Iran and would like to eliminate Iranian influence outside its borders but they do not want war with Iran. At the same time the neocons and Israel are urging abandonment of JCPOA. DJT talks to those people a lot. They represent the Israeli desire to continue to urge the US toward war in Syria against Hizbullah and eventually Iran. The conception of the "Iranian menace" that has been sold to Trump is largely a fantasy that insists IAEA certification of Iran's compliance does not satisfy the security needs of either Israel or the US. The Iranians have now signaled a willingness to negotiate over their missile development program, but, no matter. This does not matter to Israel/AIPAC. they want Iran eliminated as a threat to their dream of regional hegemony.

The dinner has the hallmarks of a typical hustler's deal closing event. The nice dinner with everyone dressed up, the chamber music quartet, the presence of the ladies who are likely to hope for more such attention. And, the implied threat is present. "I can always get someone else." We should remember that with the possible exception of Mattis, these men reached their present positions by kowtowing to the boss, whoever he was.

IMO Trump will abandon JCPOA and hand the result to Congress who are already in thrall to Israeli/AIPAC political warfare.

What will be the outcome? AIPAC/Israel will continue to drag us toward war with Syria, Hizbullah and Iran and if any of thes emen object much he/they will be replaced with even more compliant or neocon oriented people.

pl

http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/10/trump-calls-military-dinner-calm-before-the-storm.html