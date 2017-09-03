Lifting the Siege of Deir Ezzor - TTG

"BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of lifting the siege on the Deir Ezzor Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar News tonight.

According to the military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces are approximately 5km away from the 137th Artillery Brigade Base and pushing eastward at a rapid pace.

Civilians have already begun celebrating in the streets of Deir Ezzor, as news about the lifting of the siege was prematurely spread on social media." (Al Masdar News)

************************

The rumors have been flying all afternoon and evening. A few hours ago Fares Shehabi, member of the Syrian parliament for Aleppo and chairman of the Syrian Federation of Industry tweeted “In few hours, these two Syrian generals will meet. Once they meet, ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor is over along with thousands of terrorists.” The follow photos accompanied the tweet.

So far my favorite meme is a nineteen second clip from the Battle of Helms Deep showing Suheil al Hassan as Gandalf leading the horsemen of Rohirrim. Issam Zahreddine’s likeness was overlayed on Aragorn defending the Hornburg from the hordes of Uruk-hai. A rousing Syrian tune (God, Syria and Bashar) is heard as the siege is lifted. In a few days actual pictures of these two generals meeting will be broadcasted throughout the world. All of Syria and many others will be celebrating wildly in the streets.

As I said rumors are legion. Here’s a sample from the twittersphere. Enjoy. All will become clear within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Syrian Generation‏ @SARReport

“Genius move by Syrian Army and allies lured ISIS to defend wrong area of Maadan to AlSubkha, SAA now when reach Deir Ezzor can besiege them.”

“Celebrations are still ongoing despite heavy ISIS mortar/missiles attacks”





NDF‏ @NatDefFor

“Sleeper cells and civilians reportedly attacking ISIS HQs in villages of Nabila, Hureyki and Makhac Deir ez Zor”

“Clashes are ongoing outskirts of the 137th Base while sleeper cells trying to make a riot/uprising inside the city (ISIS-held areas)”

The'Nimr'Tiger

“Small SAA unit from outside the pocket helped knock out major ISIS defenses in Brigade 137 which allowed army inside to retake all positions”

“SAA soldier in Deir Ezzor says that same special unit who attacked Brigade 137 from rear entered Brigade 137 but the siege is not broken yet”

“Unconfirmed reports about aerial landings by helicopters on points around Deir Ezzor: Clear info not available as battle still ongoing.”

“Reports: Clashes started all around Deir Ezzor city in what seems to be an ISIS full attack while news about Panorama Roundabout took by SAA”

“ISIS supply lines (towards city) have been cut by SAA”

TTG

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-siege-deir-ezzor-nearly-lifted-syrian-army-troops/

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syria-saa-makes-advances-deir-ezzor-video/