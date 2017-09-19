« Phase Three of Operation Big Dawn - TTG | Main | "Demand to cancel Iran deal is an Israeli spin" by Ron Ben-Yishai »

19 September 2017

So, Trump Tower WAS actually wiretapped by the Obama people.

"US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe.

The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.  Some of the intelligence collected includes communications that sparked concerns among investigators that Manafort had encouraged the Russians to help with the campaign, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Two of these sources, however, cautioned that the evidence is not conclusive."  CNN News
 
--------------
 
 Pilgrim Alert!
 
Trump claimed that the Obamanite administration had wiretapped Trump Tower during the election campaign of 2016.
 
The left wing media (CNN, MSNBC, NY Time, Wash Post, Etc.) hooted at that.
 
Well, pilgrims, he was right.  pl
 

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/18/politics/paul-manafort-government-wiretapped-fisa-russians/index.html

