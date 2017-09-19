"Demand to cancel Iran deal is an Israeli spin" by Ron Ben-Yishai

" ... it’s clearly in the best interest of everyone—including the US and Israel—to uphold the nuclear agreement with Iran and then increase the measures to supervise its implementation in letter and spirit. The US, for example, is currently embroiled in an active nuclear dispute with North Korea, and cancelling the nuclear agreement with Iran will only cause trouble on another front and increase China and Russia’s extortion abilities towards the US.

Moreover, the US has no interest in withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran because all its European partners would not follow in its footsteps and, as a result, Iran would have no problem bypassing the sanctions that would be imposed by the US. An American demand to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran might also split the United Nations Security Council." Ron Ben-Yishal

--------------

Israel under its present government wants Iran to be Morgenthau-ized (made into a pastoral rug factory) so as to eliminate any possible threat to itself now or in the future. For Israel a 1% threat is too much. Oddly enough (irony alert) that was Cheney's number as well.

IAEA has once again certified Iran's compliance with JCPOA. In spite of that Israel's entourage (including DJT) claim that Iran is not in compliance with the SPIRIT of JCPOA. What does that mean? Evidently the argument is that without Israel friendly policies in all fields, Iran can never be in compliance with JCPOA, this in spite of the fact that JCPOA is specifically and solely concerned with a putative Iranian nuclear weapons program. pl

