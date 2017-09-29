« Ho Chi Minth by Richard Sale | Main

29 September 2017

Russia and US will build a new space station

Moonstation

"At the International Aeronautics Congress in Adelaide, Australia, representatives of NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that they had signed an agreement to work together on venturing into deep space, with the first conceptual goal being a deep space gateway. In plain language, that means we're building a space station somewhere near the moon."  popsci.com

Judging from the frustration of Russian MoD and the Syrian government as well as the bizarre actions of CENTCOM, it would be easy to conclude that the Russian and US government are at complete loggerheads, but, this says something quite different.  pl

https://www.popsci.com/nasa-russia-moon-space-station

