Across the wide Euphrates ...

"As the Syrian forces readies mass crossing of the Euphrates River, the Russian military has sent new self-propelled ferries to the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor.

Footage filmed a couple of days ago shows PMM-2M ferries unloading at the coastal Khmeimim airbase in Syria and eventually transported to the country’s east.

PMM-2M is a self-propelled ferry vehicle used for transporting wheeled and tracked non-amphibious vehicles with a loaded weight up to 42.5 tons across wide water obstacles." AMN

This is a motorized ferry as well as an Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge (AVLB).

The Russian and Syrian engineers earlier brought forward a pontoon bridge set. You can make ferries out of the pontons by lashing pierced steel planking (PSP) between the pontons and using outboard motors to move it.

In any event the arrival of equipment like this combined with the pontoon bridging indicates to me a determination on the part of R+6 to deny further movement of the SDF into areas east of the Euphrates that the SAG wishes to re-occupy.

Mike says that the SDF are not going to contest any of the areas that the SAG wants. I hope that is true but DJT has delegated a great deal of authority to CENTCOM. Who knows what they want? pl

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/video-russia-deploys-new-ferries-syrias-deir-ezzor/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92xAJKyCzC042 42.5t http://bsvt.by/en/pmm-2m-self-propelled-ferry