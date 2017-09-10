Is there a SAG-SDF deal?

"On Sunday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Deir Ezzor Military Council (DMZ) announced that they reached the industrial zone in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor city. However, the SDF didn’t announce that the industrial zone is under its full control.

With this advance, the SDF deployed in only 15Km away from Deir Ezzor city. Furthermore, The SDF released an official video of its forces near the industrial area. All fighters who appeared in the video were speaking Kurdish language." SF

-----------

Lots of interesting things going on in Syria just now:

1. The US coalition has stopped surveilling the bus convoy. The RuAF is now operating in strength so far east that the remaining buses are well within the Russian operating area and an agreement was reached for the US lef air to oull back to the east to avoid an inadvertent engagement. ISIS people had reached the buses before the withdrawal of US aircraft from the area.

2. A Syrian air defense engagement with a pair of Israeli F-15s is reported. Supposedly the Syrians fired S-200 SAMS at the jets which were conducting a reconnaissance over Lebanon. The slant range would be adequate for the missiles to have been fired from within Syria.



3. A new Syrian ground force has completed Russian led training and will deploy to somewhere in Syria. It will be interesting to learn what they call this outfit. The last one they trained was designated 5th Corps. 6th Corps maybe? Returning refugees are being recruited into the SAA and this will ease the chronic manpower shartage for the SAA. Everyone wants to join a winner and the SAG now looks like a winner.



4. The R+6 continue to consolidate their positions around Deir al-Zor City to include the military airport which had long been held by IS and the logistics highway that leads back to Sukhna and parts west. This is very important for the civilian population of the Deir al-Zor area as well as the ever strengthening R+6 force around the city.

5. The IS pocket in Homs Province grows ever smaller under constant pressure from R+6 forces.

6. The R+6 forces have brought forward a bridging train to the Deir al-Zor area. This convoy has a lot of pontons with it and the intention seem clear to bridge the Euphates so as to deny the SDF control of the east bank of the river and the Syrian territory there.

7. IS forces appear to be falling back to SE of Deir al-Zor City to somewhere they can make a last stand.

8. SDF forces have advanced to withing 15 km. of the Euphrates and are in the Deir-Al-Zor industrial area east of the river. A US general made a perhaps vacuous comment at a conference a couple of days ago that the R+6 will not be allowed to cross the Euphrates. This is extremely worrying as a battle between the SAA and SDF might result from such a policy. The two sides are heavily supported by US and Russian air. One would hope that there is some sort of accomodation between the SAG and the SDF as to limits. pl

https://southfront.org/syrian-democratic-forces-reach-deir-ezzor-industrial-zone/