3 Parties; Democrats, GOP and Trump





SWMBO has said for some time that the present two parties should be replaced with quite a few more political players so that they would need to reach coalition compromise solutions. She also sees the need for action to prevent the formation of gerrymandered House districts. I can't argue with any of that.

IMO yesterday's Trump/Dems agreement represents a beginning for a radically different poltical paradigm in Washington.

The Republicans are moaning today about a loss of leverage in arguing with the Democrats. Yes, they did lose leverage. But, it was leverage that they had proven themselves incapable of converting into any sort of legislative action as they have been mired in internal factional politics and blocked from solutions by the purists who are determined not to give the liberals and centrists in either parties anything at all.

Trump has an agenda. I need not list the items. The Congressional Republicans are a failure in moving that agenda.

As has often been stated, Trump is really a New York City business liberal. IMO he is not comfortable with the real ideological hard-asses from places like Texas and Arizona.

People on Foxnews are now moaning about what will happen in December. SHREAK! A mouse! The Democrats will demand concessions and compromise! Oh Those awful "C" words.

Well, pilgrims, what will happen is that Trump will make compromises to get Democrat votes. That will terrify the Republicans because they will then face the prospect of answering to their constituents after having lost the initiative to their Democrat opponents' party in satisfying voter needs. My guess is that a lot of them will abandon the GOP leadership and vote with Trump.



If this is the art of the deal, I consider it to be a meisterstuck. pl