Is the Korean war scare real"





1. Someone released to the Washington Post yesterday a supposed IC majority approved national intelligence estimate that concludes the North Koreans already have miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be fitted to some sort of delivery system.

2. The UN Security Council voted unanimously this weekend to condemns North Korea for its nuclear weapons/delivery systems program. China and Russia voted for the resolution which imposes additional restrictions on Chinese trade with North Korea. The Chinese and Russians would not have voted thusly if they had not been shown some US intelligence containing evidence that North Korea is a menace to peace in the Far East.

3. Fox News reports that US intelligence has told them that US spy satellites have shown in the last week that North Korea and uploaded Stormpetrel (nfi) anti-ship missiles to a Wonsan Class (nfi) missile patrol craft at a North Korean naval base on the eastern coast facing the Sea of Japan where numerous US naval units are positioned.

4. DJT continues his barrage of tweets against North Korea threatening fire and brimstone from his lair in New Jersey (a disclosed location). Is he really there?

5. Sebastian Gorka (a Dr. Strangelove seem-alike) intones that DJT's actions and tweets will bring North Korea to its knees.

6. Nikki Haley continues to wage diplomatic war against North Korea at the UN all the while looking fearful.

7. General (ret.) Jack Keane has the ear of DJT and has urged a decapitating strike against North Korea. He is evidently oblivious of the difficulty of locating a single man target in a security state like North Korea.

--------------

All of this leads me to three possibilities:

a. All of this is real and the US is being inexorably driven to war against North Korea by North Korean actions.

b. Alternatively a massive Information Operation is underway by factions in the US government conditioning the US population and indeed the world to the inevitability of war brought on by some North Korean action. An incident at sea where facts are difficult to check would do.

c. The IO campaign may have as its goal the intimidation of the North Koreans.

I will not go on at length about the terrible cost that the people of the Two Koreas and the US armed forces would pay in such a war, These costs have been much written of. pl

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/08/08/north-korea-is-fast-approaching-trumps-red-line/?utm_term=.faf80fb06a05

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/north-korea-now-making-missile-ready-nuclear-weapons-us-analysts-say/2017/08/08/e14b882a-7b6b-11e7-9d08-b79f191668ed_story.html?hpid=hp_no-name_no-name%3Apage%2Fbreaking-news-bar&tid=a_breakingnews&utm_term=.43b4fc65bfc2

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/05/world/asia/north-korea-sanctions-united-nations.html

http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/08/07/us-spy-satellites-detect-north-korea-moving-anti-ship-cruise-missiles-to-patrol-boat.html