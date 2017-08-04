Yet another leak, this time most likely from the WH.





"President Trump engaged in contentious telephone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in his early days in office, pressing them to make concessions to satisfy his own domestic political needs in exchanges so sharp that he said talking to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was more pleasant.

Transcripts of his calls with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia confirm previous news reports of tension during the conversations in January, just a week after Mr. Trump’s inauguration, and show a new president eager to fulfill campaign promises while developing relationships with foreign counterparts.

The transcripts, assembled from the notes of aides listening to the calls, were obtained by The Washington Post, which posted them online on Thursday morning." Peter Baker in the NY Times

These transcripts were written by people IN the Trump White House. Such documents would not have been injected into the Intelligence Community information "blood stream." The president's private correspondence is not given to intelligence agencies. It is possible that the secretaries of cabinet departments would have been given such transcripts. The president's privacy is so carefully guarded that such dissemination would have been very limited in spite of the obvious truth that the conversation was unclassified.

Sooo, who are left as probably sources for the Washington Post reports? Clearly, attention seould be focused on White House staff members in the NSC area.

Would it be too much to think that those who have recently been fired might be the culprits?

This is not rocket Science, folks. pl

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/03/us/politics/trump-calls-mexico-australia.html