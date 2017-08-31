FSA planning gas use in Deraa, Syria





"On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Shabab al-Sunnah militant group in Daraa has of chemical weapons and is planning to use them.“We have received worrying information. According to Russia’s information, the Shabab al-Sunnah armed group has access to chemical weapons,” Zakharova said during a press conference.

Shabab al-Sunnah is one of the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups in southern Syria. The group participated in the attack on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Daraa city earlier this year. Furthermore, the groups is one of few FSA groups in Daraa that has received US-made TOW ATGMs.

Zakharova releveled that Shabab al-Sunnah has several missiles fitted with chemical agents in its warehouse in Daraa. Furthermore, according to Zakharova, the group is planning to use this weapons against a civilian area in Daraa.

Likely Shabab al-Sunnah is planning to sabotage the de-escalation agreement in southern Syria by faking a chemical weapons attack by the “Assad regime”.

Lately the group took part in the attack against ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khalid ibn al-Waleed in the western Daraa countryside and made no gains what so ever." SF

Ok pilgrims, BOHICA! (one of the oldies here will explain)

Having been repeatedly defeated these scum bags are probably going to try to create another bogus Syrian Govenment chemical drama.

OK! Spread the word pilgrims. There are a hell of a lot of you. 10,000 a day visit this site.

The FSA unicorns so beloved by McCain and the LOLFSC released a Syrian Army pilot captured after shoot down and 30 border guards. Hopefully this is a sign that the unicorns are giving up the fight against the multi-confessional Syrian Government.

In SE Raqqa IS continues to throw reserves of men they cannot afford to lose into what has become and attritional fight against the Tiger Forces. What should we call the Tiger Forces now, a division, an army corps?

