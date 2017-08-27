800 IS KIA at Ghanem Ali, Syria





" ...According to the statement, over 800 ISIS members, 13 battle tanks, 39 pickup trucks armed with large-caliber machine guns and 9 mortars and artillery guns have been destroyed during the clashes in the Ghanem al-Ali village area near the Euphrates River." SF

Ghanem ali means Ali's sheep. Ghanem al-ali would mean sheep belonging to the Ali. This probably means that the people of that village are known as The Ali. Pedantic detail? Sure. Enjoy.

As we expected the ineptitude of IS in positioning themelves in a concentration mass in a penetrating salient has cost them dearly. Oh well, another day, another 800 men.

This must have been a tough day for the sheep and their owners.

I listened to Rex Tillerson talk about Syria and Iraq today on Fox New Sunday. He did not say a word about what Russia or Syria are doing in Syria. Nevertheless, coordination between the US and Russia continues. pl

https://southfront.org/govt-forces-russian-warplanes-eliminate-800-isis-fighters-and-high-number-of-equipment-in-euphrates-river-valley/