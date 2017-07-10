The Saudi and UAE "crownies" are AQ supporters ...





"“A leaked document in Qatar’s embassy and a letter to Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on October 26, 2016, show Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed’s support for certain key al-Qaeda members in the Arabian Peninsula,” Arabic language al-Badil newspaper wrote.

Based on the documents, US Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said that the Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes have established continued contacts with two Yemeni nationals, namely Ali Abkar al-Hassan and Abdollah Faisal Ahdal, who are on the US blacklist of most wanted terrorists." southfront quoting al-badil newspaper

---------------

This is fun.

This information was contained in documents that have been in Qatari governments hands and which have now magically been revealed to al badil, an Egyotian newspaper with Qatari connections.

Guess what?

The Qatari government has struck back against the Saudi and GCC power play against it. Mukhtar Trump enthusiastically signed up to support Saudi Gulf hegemony in Riyadh. In so doing, he backed the long standing Saudi desire to totally dominate the Gulf. This is of a piece with several other Saudi "projects" (mashari') that have been underway for decades. One of the most notable has been the Saudi wish to establish Wahhabi Sunni control of Lebanon and Syria. Another is the downfall of Shia majority government in Iraq.

DJT's son in law and his Israeli "minders" persuaded the president to accept Saudi tutelage in the Gulf. The power play against Qatar was a direct consequence of that pledge of allegiance.

The claim that Qatar is a bigger supporter of AQ connected jihadi movements across the world than the rest of the GCC is ludicrous. pl

https://southfront.org/egyptian-daily-releases-documents-saudi-crown-princes-support-isil-al-qaeda/