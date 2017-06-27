HARPER: GOP BILL CUTS GROWTH OF MEDICAID, NOT MEDICAID

In all of the recent partisan bickering over the Senate and House health care bills, the Democrats have charged that the Republicans are cutting Medicaid spending. From what I can determine from reading the texts, commentaries and Congressional Budget Office scorings, the measures reduce the rate of increase of Medicaid spending, ultimately reaching a point of zero growth--but they do not cut Medicaid. There is a difference. There is so much scare mongering around the domestic policy agendas of the two parties that it becomes almost impossible to conceive of any restoring of civility to our Federal political process. One problem is the loose use of language, which fuels the deep divides and obscures the real issues that need to be debated with clarity. This is but one noteworthy example. This is not an endorsement of either of the Republican bills. Obamacare was hopelessly broken, but I am not prepared to say that the GOP bills are the right fix. I just wish that the Democrats challenging the efforts would speak truthfully. The stakes are too high to demand anything less. Harper

